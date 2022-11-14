The UTEP men's basketball team is not the only Miners hoops team that is off to a strong start this season. The UTEP women's basketball team has won all three of their games, including last night's 80-65 victory over Texas Southern. The Miners led this game by 22 points after three quarters, but they took their foot off the gas pedal in the fourth, which was noted by head coach Kevin Baker in his postgame comments.

EL PASO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO