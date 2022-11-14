Read full article on original website
UTEP Women’s Basketball Season Off to Strong Start
The UTEP men's basketball team is not the only Miners hoops team that is off to a strong start this season. The UTEP women's basketball team has won all three of their games, including last night's 80-65 victory over Texas Southern. The Miners led this game by 22 points after three quarters, but they took their foot off the gas pedal in the fourth, which was noted by head coach Kevin Baker in his postgame comments.
UTEP DB Justin Prince enters NCAA transfer portal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP defensive back Justin Prince entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. KTSM confirmed the report from 24/7 Sports Portal. Prince only played in two games during the 2022 season. UTEP head coach Dana Dimel announced that Prince was indefinitely suspended from all team activities back in September. Prince was […]
UTEP rolls past Sul Ross State 99-59 for second straight win
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days after its first win over rival New Mexico State since 2019, UTEP began a winning streak with a 99-59 victory over Division III Sul Ross State on Tuesday. The Miners never trailed in the blowout win, forcing a whopping 32 turnovers and setting a school record with 24 […]
How Will UTEP Basketball Crowds Look Over Next Five Home Games?
Fans were ready for the UTEP home opener last Saturday night. An announced crowd of 11,315 at the Don Haskins Center watched the Miners defeat the Aggies 67-64. The arena was probably closer to 10,000 fans than the recorded attendance, but the building was loud and energetic throughout the game. There was also a very healthy number of New Mexico State supporters who drove up from Las Cruces to watch the first installment of the I-10 rivalry.
cbs4local.com
Countdown begins to 'Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The bowl picture is starting to come into focus. Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association executive director, discussed which pair of teams could make their way to El Paso for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, with CBS4 Sports director, James King. The...
Adios, Coach: HC/TD Hutchison departs Locomotive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson would be leaving the club after just one season. According to club officials, Hutchison is leaving the club with his family to go back to Australia, citing the demands of being far from friends […]
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
lascruces.com
College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU
Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
KVIA
El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
West Texas rattled by 5.3 magnitude earthquake
Texans from El Paso to Austin reported feeling a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
Enjoy The Beauty Of El Paso On These Favorite Hiking Spots
If you're a hiker or you just love being outdoors, there's a magic of basking in the beauty & fresh air while pushing yourself on a difficult rocky trail. But the reward... is well worth it. If you're looking for some particular hiking trails or spots to check out in...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
KVIA
Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
The 5 Things You Must Have for the El Paso Winter Starter Pack
It's starting to get a little chilly in the 915 as the first freeze of the season is expected to hit this week. As the temperatures drop in El Paso, it's only logical that we all begin to prepare and the only way to prepare is if you have these five items at the ready!
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
