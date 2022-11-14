ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KLCD_0jAbkTJM00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police.

Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself.

A search warrant was obtained for his home, where police found a Winchester shotgun and ammunition.

Police say Harris is not allowed to carry a weapon due to a past felony conviction. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute

BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Tops shooter who killed 10 in racist attack to plead guilty (reports)

The gunman who killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo will plead guilty, according to multiple reports. The Buffalo News and WGRZ have confirmed that Payton Gendron, who is charged with killing 10 Black people and wounding three others at the supermarket on May 14, is expected to plead guilty to 25 state charges on Monday in Erie County Court. Both publications were told by a family member of one of the victims after the families were informed.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
informnny.com

Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility. Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday, after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida clinic — Thursday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 21-year-old man facing trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in Buffalo in March has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to prison this week. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. According to police, on Friday, March 4, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the shot and killed a 16-year-old male by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head. The incident occurred inside of the defendant’s residence on Fisher Street in the The post Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
AMHERST, NY
Shore News Network

Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A 26-year-old man who struck and killed a female bicyclist while high on weed in Buffalo has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Zaire N. Pittman, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to killing a female bicyclist on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in the City of Buffalo while under the influence of cannabis. He is facing seven years in prison. “This defendant drove a vehicle while high on marijuana and caused the tragic death of this woman. While it is legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, driving while high is a crime. It The post Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Threatened With Baseball Bat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WBRE

3 wanted in tri-state theft ring investigation

WILKES BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrests of three individuals they say are involved in a tri-state retail theft ring. Officials say Buffalo, New York residents Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons, are wanted for stealing from and Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after Amherst Street altercation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night. Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy