Warren, OH

Niece of slain couple speaks out after murderer’s execution pushed back again

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was 1986 when Charles Lorraine murdered Doris and Raymond Montgomery in Warren. Now, 36 years later, their families are still waiting for Lorraine’s execution sentence to be carried out.

For a third time, however, his execution date has been pushed back.

“I didn’t expect it to be pushed back that far, and as of the new date — May 13, 2026 — that’s 40 years. 40 years and one week, to be exact, since he had murdered them,” said Lynda Couch, Doris and Raymond’s niece.

Couch is also the person who found them on that tragic day in 1986 .

“I would go to their place three times a week to take care of her and give her a bath, change her clothes, so it was, it was traumatic that day,” Couch said.

Couch says Raymond was a protective husband and Doris was bedridden due to crippling arthritis.

Lorraine, who was 18 at the time, had been hired to do some odd jobs for the couple, but Couch said he began stealing money from them. Then, on May 6, Lorraine killed the couple, stabbing Doris nine times and Raymond five times with a butcher knife.

Couch says all of Raymond’s siblings have passed away, as well as Doris’ son — all before they were able to see justice served.

Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pushed back Lorraine’s March 15, 2023, execution date to May 13, 2026 , due to the current moratorium on executions in Ohio.

For several years, the state has faced issues with being able to obtain the necessary drugs in order to carry out the execution. This is because of the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs.

“Around 2011, 2012, the main supplier of lethal injection drugs decided that, first of all, kind of recognized that this is how their drugs were being used and said, ‘This is actually not how we want our drugs to be used,’” said Ngozi Ndulue, with the Death Penalty Information Center, in an interview earlier this year.

Ndulue said most drug suppliers have objected to the use of their drugs for lethal injections, making it difficult for states to find the proper drugs to carry out the executions.

Still, Couch says there should be alternative ways.

“We don’t need people on death row for 40 years. So does that mean anybody right now that goes on death row, oh they’re not gonna be executed?” Couch said.

Couch suggested other methods of execution such as a firing squad, the electric chair and the gas chamber. However, any change to execution methods would have to be made by the Ohio General Assembly by putting into place a new statute.

Nodule says there are a number of states that have tried some of these other methods, and others have created a new gas execution with nitrogen gas, although that method has not been carried out yet.

Sitting on death row

It’s currently unclear as to how long it will take for Ohio to find the drugs needed in order to carry out lethal injection executions.

