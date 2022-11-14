Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
The Teacher Reuse nonprofit finds new home in Kyle
The Teacher Reuse was formerly located next to the Hays CISD central administration buildings. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Teacher Reuse nonprofit held a grand opening ceremony Nov. 12 at its new location, 3700 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The nonprofit was previously located at 21009 I-35, Kyle, next to the Hays CISD central administration building.
3D-printed homes in Georgetown offer new approach to building communities
The construction of 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown is underway. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The construction of a new community is underway in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, where a fleet of robots are printing 100 homes that developers said are more energy efficient and stronger than traditional houses. The world’s...
Dell Children’s opens fourth tower amid patient surge
The tower adds 72 rooms to the hospital and will allow it to serve an additional 1,500 patients a year. (Courtesy Dell Children's Medical Center) Dell Children's Medical Center opened its fourth bed tower the week of Nov. 14. The tower adds 72 rooms to the hospital and will allow...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
KWTX
‘People want to buy what I make’: Temple High School students sell classroom creations through online shop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season, Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education program students are making and selling handmade goods. But the shop is bringing more than just holiday cheer this year. Inside the culinary art kitchen classroom the students are getting a taste of their future.
CycleBar riding into Kyle's booming Dry River District in early 2023
A new location of CycleBar is anticipated to open early 2023 at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Courtesy CycleBar) A new location of CycleBar is in the works at the Dry River District development in Kyle, joining the likes of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill, Torchy's Tacos and the recently opened P.Terry's. Set to be located at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle, owner Amy Fayad anticipates a spring 2023 opening.
7,000 free 31-day bus passes now available for people experiencing homelessness in Austin
Barry Jones, an unhoused resident and community leader in THRA’s organization project, spoke at a Nov. 16 press conference advocating for free transit. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) On Nov. 16, members from several community groups fighting homelessness stood outside the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance center to celebrate securing nearly 7,000...
hellogeorgetown.com
The Caring Place Requests Funds for Food Pantry
Each year through the months of October, November and December, The Caring Place holds a fundraiser for the Food Pantry called Hunger Free Holidays. The Caring Place is asking the community to start their holiday giving with a gift to the Food Pantry. Gifts can be made with a credit card at caringplacetx.org/donate and checks may be mailed to “The Caring Place, PO Box 1215, Georgetown, TX 78627” with a note on the memo line designating the Food Pantry.
Round Rock ISD trustees table updates to policy dictating courses considered for rank in class
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have impacted rank in class for students at a Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have...
Clint’s Liquors is preparing to open its seventh regional location in Georgetown in early 2023
Clint's Liquors will carry a variety of beer, wine and spirits. (Courtesy Pexels) Clint’s Liquors will open its seventh storefront at 940 Westinghouse Road, Ste. 100, Georgetown, in early 2023. Each store is locally managed and provides a tailored selection of beer, wine, spirits and mixers. The small chain...
Cedar Park to open Lakeline Park prior to end of 2022
Phase One will include picnic pavilions, a multipurpose pavilion, playgrounds, a great lawn area, a canoe and kayak launch, fishing pier, multipurpose fields, restrooms, parking and about three miles of trails. (Rendering courtesy city of Cedar Park) The city of Cedar Park is preparing to hold a ribbon-cutting for Phase...
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
Austin eyes replacement of Barton Springs Road bridge
The city is considering a full replacement of Barton Springs Road's bridge crossing Barton Creek. (Courtesy city of Austin) Long-awaited improvements to the Barton Springs Road Bridge that could expand access for Austinites heading to Zilker Metropolitan Park are in the works. The city and local leaders have long been...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city
From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
The UPS store is now open on West Slaughter Lane in Southwest Austin
Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7 at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. (Courtesy Jay Soucia) Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7, at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. Previously the location was home to Austin Mail Express owned by...
Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria prepares to open in new Liberty Hill shopping center
Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria is planning to open near Georgetown in early 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria, a locally owned and operated pizza shop, will open in early 2023 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 102, Liberty Hill. The new dining option will be located in the Vista...
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools
From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0