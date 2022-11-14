ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Teacher Reuse nonprofit finds new home in Kyle

The Teacher Reuse was formerly located next to the Hays CISD central administration buildings. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Teacher Reuse nonprofit held a grand opening ceremony Nov. 12 at its new location, 3700 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The nonprofit was previously located at 21009 I-35, Kyle, next to the Hays CISD central administration building.
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
CycleBar riding into Kyle's booming Dry River District in early 2023

A new location of CycleBar is anticipated to open early 2023 at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Courtesy CycleBar) A new location of CycleBar is in the works at the Dry River District development in Kyle, joining the likes of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill, Torchy's Tacos and the recently opened P.Terry's. Set to be located at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle, owner Amy Fayad anticipates a spring 2023 opening.
The Caring Place Requests Funds for Food Pantry

Each year through the months of October, November and December, The Caring Place holds a fundraiser for the Food Pantry called Hunger Free Holidays. The Caring Place is asking the community to start their holiday giving with a gift to the Food Pantry. Gifts can be made with a credit card at caringplacetx.org/donate and checks may be mailed to “The Caring Place, PO Box 1215, Georgetown, TX 78627” with a note on the memo line designating the Food Pantry.
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city

From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools

From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
