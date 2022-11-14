Each year through the months of October, November and December, The Caring Place holds a fundraiser for the Food Pantry called Hunger Free Holidays. The Caring Place is asking the community to start their holiday giving with a gift to the Food Pantry. Gifts can be made with a credit card at caringplacetx.org/donate and checks may be mailed to “The Caring Place, PO Box 1215, Georgetown, TX 78627” with a note on the memo line designating the Food Pantry.

