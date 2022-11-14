This is a very early reminder for Monroe County cookie bakers. If you like to bake cookies the Victorian Stroll needs your help. The Stroll committee provides homemade cookies to the three hospitality centers on Saturday, Dec. 3. We would appreciate it if you would bring your favorite Holiday Cookies to Albia Chamber Main Street Office, 18 S. Main, on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. or Friday, Dec 2 by noon. Call Tiffany at the Chamber/Main Street office, 932-5108 or Catherine Burkman at 799-1838.

1 DAY AGO