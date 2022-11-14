ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Early reminder for Victorian Stroll bakers

This is a very early reminder for Monroe County cookie bakers. If you like to bake cookies the Victorian Stroll needs your help. The Stroll committee provides homemade cookies to the three hospitality centers on Saturday, Dec. 3. We would appreciate it if you would bring your favorite Holiday Cookies to Albia Chamber Main Street Office, 18 S. Main, on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. or Friday, Dec 2 by noon. Call Tiffany at the Chamber/Main Street office, 932-5108 or Catherine Burkman at 799-1838.
KBOE Radio

FREMONT MAN DIES IN CRASH ON HWY 23

OSKALOOSA — A rural Fremont man died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 23. Yesterday morning, at approximately 5:30am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Highway 23 in reference to a 2 vehicle accident. Upon deputies’ arrival, it was discovered that 22 year-old Morgan Sanders of rural Fremont, Iowa, had passed away as a result of injuries received in this accident.
FREMONT, IA
KCCI.com

Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
INDIANOLA, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

‘Red’ wave sweeps Monroe County election

The “Red” wave expected in the mid-term election did not happen nationally. In fact, it appears the Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate and Republicans may eek out a razor thin margin in the U.S. House. But two states, Florida and Iowa, did experience a Red...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KBOE Radio

NORTH MAHASKA SCHOOLS EVACUATED

NEW SHARON — Students, staff and faculty were evacuated just before school began Monday morning. Members of the New Sharon Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy responded to the call about 7:40 a.m. Upon staff arrival at school Monday morning several staff members reported the scent of gas. MidAmerican Energy,...
NEW SHARON, IA
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
UNIONVILLE, MO
Corydon Times-Republican

Extension office moving

The Monroe County Extension and Outreach Office is moving to its new facility on the south side of the Albia square (the former True Value Hardware building). Extension will be closed Nov. 21-25 to accomodate the move. The new location will reopen Monday, Nov 28. Hours will be Monday through...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

School board president asks board to consider arming some staff

Albia Community School Board President Roger George proposed the board look into arming staff members in the future during the board’s Nov. 14 meeting. George said he recently spoke to the superintendent of the Spirit Lake Community School District Dr. David Smith about a new program that district has recently implemented to arm some staff members, but not teachers, and asked the board to speak to Smith about the proposal during their December meeting. The board agreed that George could invite Smith to speak at that meeting.
ALBIA, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Loving Shepherd Food Pantry to host SmallTown Christmas

BLAKESBURG – Thanksgiving and Christmas season, when people count their blessings and think about giving to friends, family, and those less fortunate, is right around the corner. Nowhere is this more evident than the small town of Blakesburg. The Loving Shepherd Food Pantry in Blakesburg will be hosting several...
BLAKESBURG, IA

