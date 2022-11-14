Read full article on original website
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
Arrest made in central Iowa bank robbery
Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges. Court records show Sarah Harrelson and another woman tried to sell methamphetamine to an undercover officer in February in Des Moines, but authorities didn’t serve a warrant until Halloween.
Fatal crash in Mahaska County likely caused by 'snowy conditions', sheriff's office says
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 Tuesday morning, the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Officials responded to the crash in the 3000 block of Highway 23 around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they discovered one of...
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Iowa town’s police station, library
A man was arrested Saturday after threatening to blow up the Des Moines Public Library and Des Moines Police Station.
Snowy conditions blamed for deadly Mahaska County crash
Investigators believe snowy road conditions early Tuesday morning were the cause behind a crash that claimed the life of a Fremont man.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Corydon Times-Republican
Early reminder for Victorian Stroll bakers
This is a very early reminder for Monroe County cookie bakers. If you like to bake cookies the Victorian Stroll needs your help. The Stroll committee provides homemade cookies to the three hospitality centers on Saturday, Dec. 3. We would appreciate it if you would bring your favorite Holiday Cookies to Albia Chamber Main Street Office, 18 S. Main, on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. or Friday, Dec 2 by noon. Call Tiffany at the Chamber/Main Street office, 932-5108 or Catherine Burkman at 799-1838.
KBOE Radio
FREMONT MAN DIES IN CRASH ON HWY 23
OSKALOOSA — A rural Fremont man died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 23. Yesterday morning, at approximately 5:30am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Highway 23 in reference to a 2 vehicle accident. Upon deputies’ arrival, it was discovered that 22 year-old Morgan Sanders of rural Fremont, Iowa, had passed away as a result of injuries received in this accident.
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
Corydon Times-Republican
‘Red’ wave sweeps Monroe County election
The “Red” wave expected in the mid-term election did not happen nationally. In fact, it appears the Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate and Republicans may eek out a razor thin margin in the U.S. House. But two states, Florida and Iowa, did experience a Red...
KBOE Radio
NORTH MAHASKA SCHOOLS EVACUATED
NEW SHARON — Students, staff and faculty were evacuated just before school began Monday morning. Members of the New Sharon Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy responded to the call about 7:40 a.m. Upon staff arrival at school Monday morning several staff members reported the scent of gas. MidAmerican Energy,...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
Corydon Times-Republican
Extension office moving
The Monroe County Extension and Outreach Office is moving to its new facility on the south side of the Albia square (the former True Value Hardware building). Extension will be closed Nov. 21-25 to accomodate the move. The new location will reopen Monday, Nov 28. Hours will be Monday through...
Corydon Times-Republican
School board president asks board to consider arming some staff
Albia Community School Board President Roger George proposed the board look into arming staff members in the future during the board’s Nov. 14 meeting. George said he recently spoke to the superintendent of the Spirit Lake Community School District Dr. David Smith about a new program that district has recently implemented to arm some staff members, but not teachers, and asked the board to speak to Smith about the proposal during their December meeting. The board agreed that George could invite Smith to speak at that meeting.
Corydon Times-Republican
Loving Shepherd Food Pantry to host SmallTown Christmas
BLAKESBURG – Thanksgiving and Christmas season, when people count their blessings and think about giving to friends, family, and those less fortunate, is right around the corner. Nowhere is this more evident than the small town of Blakesburg. The Loving Shepherd Food Pantry in Blakesburg will be hosting several...
