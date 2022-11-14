Vincent Lemark Burrell / Animal CrueltyR.Gerner/Canva. 106 dogs have been removed from a home in Paulding County, Georgia on animal cruelty charges. These dogs were found in various degrees of existence, some dogs were emaciated while others were well developed, strong and extremely aggressive towards other animals. Vincent Lemark Burrell, age 55 was arrested at his home without incident. Charges included animal cruelty for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred pitbull type dogs in conjunction with fighting. Burrell is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Although this investigation is still in its infancy, it is expected over one hundred additional counts to be added. This was a massive dog fighting operation. This case continues to unfold.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO