Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Ferendi is one year old. He loves to chat, run around and give snuggles. He does have some basic manners to learn and is not a big fan of other dogs. But he is ready for his forever home. If you want to learn more about Ferendi, contact the Atlanta Humane Society.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Animal Services announces free pet adoption event each Monday
Cobb County Animal Services sent the following announcement of an event held each Monday where you can adopt a cat or kitten, dog or puppy, at no cost beyond getting a license:. “The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get take home your forever...
Newnan Times-Herald
100 Women Who Care awards $6,500 grant to CAFI
In the run-up to Giving Tuesday, 100 Women Who Care Coweta County has awarded its fourth-quarter grant of $6,500 to Community Action for Improvement, which will use the funds for CAFI’s new playground. Since 2018, the grassroots organization – which was launched under the auspices of the Coweta Community...
henrycountytimes.com
Christmas events upcoming in Henry
Main Street Hampton will host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, November 24 from 7 – 8 p.m. at the Hampton Depot. Their Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 from 4 – 7 p.m. Locust Grove. The City of Locust Grove will hold the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
PETA holds rally calling for animal cruelty charges after Atlanta News First investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the national animal rights group, continues calling on Rockdale County’s district attorney to take action against a local deputy whose three personal dogs died after being left in a hot shed. PETA’s rally comes after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
Newnan Times-Herald
Timothy Alan Stevenson
Mr. Timothy Alan “Timmy” Stevenson, 51, of Newnan, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Born August 14, 1971, in Newnan, he was a son of Jimmy R. Stevenson and Linda Dianne Standard Stevenson. Timmy was a wonderful son, husband, father, and brother. He was an honorable man with a strong faith. He was very generous and was a great role model and a strong family man. Timmy loved fishing and enjoyed going out on his boat, but more than anything, Timmy loved his entire family, and his boys considered him a hero.
106 Dogs Rescued from Dog Fighting Operation in Georgia
Vincent Lemark Burrell / Animal CrueltyR.Gerner/Canva. 106 dogs have been removed from a home in Paulding County, Georgia on animal cruelty charges. These dogs were found in various degrees of existence, some dogs were emaciated while others were well developed, strong and extremely aggressive towards other animals. Vincent Lemark Burrell, age 55 was arrested at his home without incident. Charges included animal cruelty for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred pitbull type dogs in conjunction with fighting. Burrell is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Although this investigation is still in its infancy, it is expected over one hundred additional counts to be added. This was a massive dog fighting operation. This case continues to unfold.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
gwinnettcitizen.com
NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field
Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. • Light displays synchronized to fun holiday classics. • Tickets only available online. Check out their website for more details: https://shinelightshow.com/. The Shine Lightshow is located in 3 states. Lawrenceville,...
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
Clayton County residents can now apply in-person for rental assistance program
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County residents impacted by COVID-19 can now apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. The county and its partners will help people complete applications and upload the required documents onsite. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Metro Atlanta family searching for answers after their daughter was struck, dragged by truck
ATLANTA — An Atlanta father is pleading for help after his daughter was hit, dragged for nearly 70 feet and then left in the street by the driver. The hit and run happened Monday, Nov. 7, along Lanier Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue. “You can hear it, it’s just...
thecitymenus.com
Historic Downtown Tallapoosa Welcomes Country Bears Farm Mercantile
Owners Michael Williams and Zack Nettles–who have been in the antique, vintage, and collectibles business for over 35 years–are excited to bring their passion, Country Bears Farm Mercantile to historic downtown Tallapoosa. Both agree, “Shoppers can enjoy shopping our curated collection of modern and vintage home goods, gifts, and seasonal favorites from business owners offering good ol’ hometown service.”
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta to hold public hearing for Del Webb community
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday concerning a large senior living community on Posey Road and Baker Road north of Georgia Highway 34. The community would be branded as a Del Webb community produced by Pulte Group. The proposal involves rezoning of around...
EW.com
The filming locations of The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead was vital in convincing a great deal of the film and TV production industry to move operations to Georgia. It also single-handedly revived some of the smaller cities in the region such as Senoia, GA (pronounced Suh-NOY), which has grown faster than 95% of similarly-sized US cities, having expanded by 188% since 2000. Currently, Senoia greets countless tourists each year who are eager to see the sights of AMC's signature series for themselves.
Comments / 0