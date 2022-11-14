ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Ferendi is one year old. He loves to chat, run around and give snuggles. He does have some basic manners to learn and is not a big fan of other dogs. But he is ready for his forever home. If you want to learn more about Ferendi, contact the Atlanta Humane Society.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

100 Women Who Care awards $6,500 grant to CAFI

In the run-up to Giving Tuesday, 100 Women Who Care Coweta County has awarded its fourth-quarter grant of $6,500 to Community Action for Improvement, which will use the funds for CAFI’s new playground. Since 2018, the grassroots organization – which was launched under the auspices of the Coweta Community...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Christmas events upcoming in Henry

Main Street Hampton will host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, November 24 from 7 – 8 p.m. at the Hampton Depot. Their Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 from 4 – 7 p.m. Locust Grove. The City of Locust Grove will hold the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Timothy Alan Stevenson

Mr. Timothy Alan “Timmy” Stevenson, 51, of Newnan, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Born August 14, 1971, in Newnan, he was a son of Jimmy R. Stevenson and Linda Dianne Standard Stevenson. Timmy was a wonderful son, husband, father, and brother. He was an honorable man with a strong faith. He was very generous and was a great role model and a strong family man. Timmy loved fishing and enjoyed going out on his boat, but more than anything, Timmy loved his entire family, and his boys considered him a hero.
NEWNAN, GA
Ridley's Wreckage

106 Dogs Rescued from Dog Fighting Operation in Georgia

Vincent Lemark Burrell / Animal CrueltyR.Gerner/Canva. 106 dogs have been removed from a home in Paulding County, Georgia on animal cruelty charges. These dogs were found in various degrees of existence, some dogs were emaciated while others were well developed, strong and extremely aggressive towards other animals. Vincent Lemark Burrell, age 55 was arrested at his home without incident. Charges included animal cruelty for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred pitbull type dogs in conjunction with fighting. Burrell is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Although this investigation is still in its infancy, it is expected over one hundred additional counts to be added. This was a massive dog fighting operation. This case continues to unfold.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field

Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. • Light displays synchronized to fun holiday classics. • Tickets only available online. Check out their website for more details: https://shinelightshow.com/. The Shine Lightshow is located in 3 states. Lawrenceville,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Historic Downtown Tallapoosa Welcomes Country Bears Farm Mercantile

Owners Michael Williams and Zack Nettles–who have been in the antique, vintage, and collectibles business for over 35 years–are excited to bring their passion, Country Bears Farm Mercantile to historic downtown Tallapoosa. Both agree, “Shoppers can enjoy shopping our curated collection of modern and vintage home goods, gifts, and seasonal favorites from business owners offering good ol’ hometown service.”
TALLAPOOSA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta to hold public hearing for Del Webb community

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday concerning a large senior living community on Posey Road and Baker Road north of Georgia Highway 34. The community would be branded as a Del Webb community produced by Pulte Group. The proposal involves rezoning of around...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
EW.com

The filming locations of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead was vital in convincing a great deal of the film and TV production industry to move operations to Georgia. It also single-handedly revived some of the smaller cities in the region such as Senoia, GA (pronounced Suh-NOY), which has grown faster than 95% of similarly-sized US cities, having expanded by 188% since 2000. Currently, Senoia greets countless tourists each year who are eager to see the sights of AMC's signature series for themselves.
SENOIA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy