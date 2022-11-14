Read full article on original website
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island for eluding, theft charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jacob Martin, 20, is wanted by Rock Island police on charges of flee/attempt elude police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and vehicle theft. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 5-foot-8, 195 pounds with black hair and...
KMOV
MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon. Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
KWQC
Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer. According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
East Moline police: Sgt. Lind released from hospital, coming back to QC for rehab
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Sgt. Lind is coming back to the Quad Cities after being released from the hospital, according to the East Moline Police Department. Sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Sgt. William Lind, who has been in the hospital since late October, after he was assaulted by a suspect while on duty, was discharged from Peoria's OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
KWQC
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in August that left a man injured. Nessiah Treverne Clark, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect shot victim in August incident
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year, court records say. Nessiah Clark faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp in connection a Monday traffic stop, according to court records. He also faces charges of attempted murder, control of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Police Arrest Teen on Stolen Vehicle Charges
On Saturday November 5, Sterling Police responded to the 800 block of Dillion Avenue for the report of a Stolen Vehicle. Officers arrested 18-year-old Ian Whitmore of Sterling. Whitmore is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Contributing to a Delinquency of a Minor. Whitmore...
Stabbing between 2 juveniles in Monmouth-Roseville High School leaves one hospitalized
MONMOUTH, Ill. — A juvenile is in the hospital after a stabbing was reported at Monmouth-Roseville, High School on Wednesday, according to the Monmouth Police Department. At approximately 11:56 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the parking lot at Monmouth-Roseville High School.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who interfered with officers arresting boyfriend charged with assault and child endangerment
An Iowa City woman who allegedly blocked police access to her boyfriend as they were attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant back in July has been charged with assault and child endangerment. According to the arrest report, officers were speaking with 23-year-old Delicita Felker of South Dodge Street...
KCJJ
IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
Man charged for murder in Grand Ave. shooting pleads not guilty
A Galesburg man facing murder charges for the shooting on Grand Avenue this summer pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon in Knox County Court. 33-year-old Asheem Afutu faces charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the killing of Gregory D. Tucker in a Grand Ave. parking lot on July 24th, 2022.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
aledotimesrecord.com
Detective: Maquon body still not identified; tests show no 'usable' DNA from remains
GALESBURG — The identity of the body found Oct. 7 in a storage unit in Maquon could remain unknown for several more weeks after a lab was unable to find any “usable” samples from the body to match its DNA with possible family members, Detective Sgt. Brad Davis of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.
'I keep pushing forward' l Shooting victim lives in fear; Davenport rolls out new way to fight gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — (Viewer advisement: The video above may be disturbing to some to watch). The Quad Cities are taking a new approach to fight gun violence. It's as experts report an ongoing rise in shooting incidents in the past few years. However, there are potential solutions the Quad Cities are rolling out to curb the violence.
KCJJ
Coralville man facing drug charges after license plate violation
A Coralville man faces drug charges after being seen driving early Monday morning in a vehicle that didn’t match the attached plates. 41-year-old Dustin Kremeyer of Holiday Road was stopped on the Coralville Strip just after 1:30am Monday because the Jeep Cherokee he was operating had plates on it that didn’t match the vehicle. In addition, police say Kremeyer neglected to turn the Jeep’s lights on.
KCJJ
Wapello man arrested for OWI had loaded rifle in back seat
A traffic stop for dark window tint led to the arrest of a Wapello man on OWI and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Garrett Beeding near the intersection of Johnson and Washington streets in Iowa City Saturday night around 11:30 for the equipment violation. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and had the odor of consumed alcohol. Beeding allegedly admitted to drinking, and performed poorly on field testing. A subsequent Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol level at .08 percent.
x1071.com
ATM Theft in Jo Daviess County
Jo Daviess County authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a recent ATM theft. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, two individuals allegedly were involved in a theft of an ATM and undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on November 7th. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
