Rock Island, IL

KMOV

MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon. Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer. According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.
DAVENPORT, IA
WausauPilot

Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in

The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WQAD

East Moline police: Sgt. Lind released from hospital, coming back to QC for rehab

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Sgt. Lind is coming back to the Quad Cities after being released from the hospital, according to the East Moline Police Department. Sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Sgt. William Lind, who has been in the hospital since late October, after he was assaulted by a suspect while on duty, was discharged from Peoria's OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in August that left a man injured. Nessiah Treverne Clark, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect shot victim in August incident

A 21-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year, court records say. Nessiah Clark faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp in connection a Monday traffic stop, according to court records. He also faces charges of attempted murder, control of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Police Arrest Teen on Stolen Vehicle Charges

On Saturday November 5, Sterling Police responded to the 800 block of Dillion Avenue for the report of a Stolen Vehicle. Officers arrested 18-year-old Ian Whitmore of Sterling. Whitmore is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Contributing to a Delinquency of a Minor. Whitmore...
STERLING, IL
KCJJ

IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store

An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
IOWA CITY, IA
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
MONMOUTH, IL
KCJJ

Coralville man facing drug charges after license plate violation

A Coralville man faces drug charges after being seen driving early Monday morning in a vehicle that didn’t match the attached plates. 41-year-old Dustin Kremeyer of Holiday Road was stopped on the Coralville Strip just after 1:30am Monday because the Jeep Cherokee he was operating had plates on it that didn’t match the vehicle. In addition, police say Kremeyer neglected to turn the Jeep’s lights on.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Wapello man arrested for OWI had loaded rifle in back seat

A traffic stop for dark window tint led to the arrest of a Wapello man on OWI and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Garrett Beeding near the intersection of Johnson and Washington streets in Iowa City Saturday night around 11:30 for the equipment violation. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and had the odor of consumed alcohol. Beeding allegedly admitted to drinking, and performed poorly on field testing. A subsequent Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol level at .08 percent.
IOWA CITY, IA
x1071.com

ATM Theft in Jo Daviess County

Jo Daviess County authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a recent ATM theft. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, two individuals allegedly were involved in a theft of an ATM and undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on November 7th. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
superhits106.com

Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
MONTICELLO, IA

