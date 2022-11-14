Taboose Trends: Trey Anastasio Band, Goose Bring Joint Tour To Halfway Point In Glens Falls, NY [Videos]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie to perform in Albany
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. He'll be performing a new spoken word show titled "What’s Left Of Me."
‘School of Rock’ comes to Glens Falls
The 2022-23 school year has long since begun. At Charles R. Wood Theater though, it's just getting going this week - and it's coming in loud and full of verve.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!
Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Heading South from the Capital Region? The Perfect New Travel Option is Here for You
Heading downstate to see a game or a show in New York City is always a great time. Getting there from the Capital Region, and then getting back, is far less of a treat for those who have to drive. Despite being a straight shot north, or south, from one...
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Hot Chocolate Stroll returning to Downtown Albany
Attendees will be able to try gourmet beverages from participating locations and cast votes to determine who will take home the trophy.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt schedule released
Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls - German-style. The city's annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.
Glens Falls’ Code Blue shelter open for the winter
After a recent influx of warmth around and after Halloween, cold weather has settled back in around the North Country, and is likely to stay that way. A high of 42 on Monday is forecast to be the highest things will get in the coming week. That means its time to get prepared.
Hiker rescued after fall on Buck Mountain
On Saturday, New York State Forest Rangers made a rescue on Buck Mountain in the town of Fort Ann. Rangers responded to a mid-afternoon report of a hiker stuck with a broken wrist along the trail.
South Glens Falls Fire Company hosts holiday parade
The South Glens Falls Fire Company will be hosting a holiday parade this coming Sunday, November 20. Celebrate the holiday season and bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped new toy if possible!
NEWS10 ABC
Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
Comments / 0