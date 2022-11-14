Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing minus-20-degree windchills to Wyoming

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Bitter cold, up to 5 inches of snow on Casper Mountain on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will see bitter-cold temperatures and snow accumulations of up to 5 inches through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today’s high will reach only 17 degrees and dip to 1 degree overnight, with windchills as low as minus 15 degrees possible....
Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
oilcity.news
Snowstorm to drop up to 7 inches on I-80 in Wyoming; 55 mph gusts, bitter-cold windchills expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A storm is expected to bring snow to much of Wyoming between Wednesday night and Friday morning, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Some significant accumulation is expected along sections of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming from late Wednesday night through...
oilcity.news
Snow, minus-15-degree windchills expected for Casper area by Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and very cold temperatures are moving into Natrona County this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow is expected to arrive late Wednesday night, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph possible. Snow will continue through Thursday morning, with accumulations around 2 inches in lower elevations and up to 4 inches on Casper Mountain forecast.
sweetwaternow.com
Arctic Cold Front To Reach Wyoming Later Tonight
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents should be prepared for an arctic cold front that will hit the Cowboy State later tonight and linger into Friday afternoon. The storm front will produce snow, blowing snow, slick roads, black ice, and poor visibility over much of the state beginning in the northeast tonight.
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect over South Pass; more snow plus Arctic cold front on its way to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect in the South Pass area on Wyoming Highway 28 as of 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT. Some areas of the state could see some...
Which areas are under a winter storm warning vs. winter weather advisory
If you have plans on Thursday or Friday, you will want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint Weather team's forecast as a snow storm is headed for the Denver metro.
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
Winter weather advisories in effect Thursday for snow, cold
Get ready for another round of snow Thursday in the Denver metro area, along with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, as winter weather advisories go into effect Thursday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday
The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming
There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a “grooming situation” involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
Comments / 0