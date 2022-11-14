ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing minus-20-degree windchills to Wyoming

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Bitter cold, up to 5 inches of snow on Casper Mountain on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will see bitter-cold temperatures and snow accumulations of up to 5 inches through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today’s high will reach only 17 degrees and dip to 1 degree overnight, with windchills as low as minus 15 degrees possible....
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Snow, minus-15-degree windchills expected for Casper area by Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and very cold temperatures are moving into Natrona County this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow is expected to arrive late Wednesday night, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph possible. Snow will continue through Thursday morning, with accumulations around 2 inches in lower elevations and up to 4 inches on Casper Mountain forecast.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Arctic Cold Front To Reach Wyoming Later Tonight

CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents should be prepared for an arctic cold front that will hit the Cowboy State later tonight and linger into Friday afternoon. The storm front will produce snow, blowing snow, slick roads, black ice, and poor visibility over much of the state beginning in the northeast tonight.
WYOMING STATE
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
WASHAKIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
RIVERTON, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy