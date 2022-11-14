Read full article on original website
Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother
Baker Mayfield jokingly called Lamar Jackson’s mother “intimidating” ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Mayfield revealed that Jackson’s mother had urged him to go down to Florida and train with Lamar after the Heisman ceremony, before crediting her for her son’s tough nature. After hearing about the comments […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts have seen a ton of turnover on the coaching staff throughout the season. The Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich, bringing aboard Jeff Saturday to replace him and take over as the interim HC. Amid the frequent changes, Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne expressed some […] The post Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11
Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs
Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans
The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
The shocking reason Raiders won’t fire Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of football’s most underwhelming teams in the 2022 NFL season, having vastly underperformed thus far into the campaign. At 2-7 and in the AFC West’s basement, fans have begun to call for first-year head coach Josh McDaniels to be fired. According to Bill Plaschke of the LA Times (via […] The post The shocking reason Raiders won’t fire Josh McDaniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson to be grasping at straws amid Jerry Jeudy, WR injury update
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense may be without several key weapons on offense in Week 11. On Thursday, KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, and Kendall Hinton were all on the injury report. They were all non-participants in practice. Hamler is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Hinton is dealing with a shoulder, and Jeudy is dealing with an ankle.
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update
The Las Vegas Raiders are decimated by injuries to the offense heading into Week 11, and things only got worse on Wednesday. According to Ari Meirov, star wide receiver Davante Adams landed on the injury report and is dealing with an abdominal issue. Adams was reportedly limited during Wednesday’s practice session, sparking concerns over his […] The post Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Watson gets help from Aaron Rodgers to achieve feat so rare no one had seen it in 68 years
Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is suddenly finding his groove — and the end zone. Although the Packers lost Thursday night at home to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, Watson at least came away with a memorable performance. Watson finished the game with 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions and six targets. He was the only one in the game who scored a touchdown for the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers seemingly having developed chemistry with the wideout out of North Dakota State.
DeMarcus Lawrence drops injury truth bomb that won’t please Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is working his way back to full health in order to suit up for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but that might be easier said than done. Lawrence, who already missed two practices with the Cowboys this week leading to the Vikings showdown,...
Kenny Golladay’s eyebrow-raising response to showing up on Giants Week 11 injury report
The New York Giants are thriving this season at 7-2, but not everyone is happy. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has essentially been nixed from the offense and actually landed on the injury report ahead of Week 11 with some hamstring tightness, as Brian Daboll attested to. But, when Golladay himself was asked about the injury […] The post Kenny Golladay’s eyebrow-raising response to showing up on Giants Week 11 injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LA Rams’ offensive plan amid Cooper Kupp injury, revealed
The Los Angeles Rams are down badly after Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. An ankle injury wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained in Week 10 action landed the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year on injured reserve on Tuesday. So as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, head coach Sean McVay and company will have to great creative in how they approach replacing an elite talent like Kupp. But, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen has a plan.
Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on 2-touchdown game in Packers’ loss to Titans
After everyone thought that the Green Bay Packers have turned a corner and are ready to climb the NFL standings, Aaron Rodgers and co. were back to their usual struggles in Week 11. In their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans, the Packers’ offense led by Rodgers really struggled. Looking at the stats, […] The post Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on 2-touchdown game in Packers’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mecole Hardman injury update a blow to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. He is currently dealing with an abdomen injury. Hardman was out of the Chiefs...
