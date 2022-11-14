Read full article on original website
Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday afternoon after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, with retailers and banks among the biggest...
110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft. $3 million; pts of 100 pct. $1 million; pts of 100 pct. $1 million;pts of 100 pct. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell. Market watchers noted...
