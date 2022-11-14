ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023

Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
NORMAN, OK
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Salad and Go opens in OKC

Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

FanSided

