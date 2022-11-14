Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star 2023 EDGE on Pledge to OU: ‘If It Wasn’t Firm, I Wouldn’t Have Committed’
The 2022 season has been a tough one for Oklahoma fans, who have watched their team crawl to a 5-5 record with just two games remaining on the year. Three wins. Three losses. Two wins. Two losses. That has been the trend for the Sooners this year, and along the...
Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023
Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
kgou.org
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
KOCO
Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards.
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
okctalk.com
Salad and Go opens in OKC
Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
‘Hub Cap Alley’ loses last surviving salvage yard in OKC fire
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a large fire just south of downtown Monday morning at an auto sales building. The building was the last surviving salvage yard in the area known as 'Hub Cap Alley'.
KOCO
Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
Suspect who allegedly shot at Oklahoma City officers identified
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting in a rural part of Oklahoma County.
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.
