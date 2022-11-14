Read full article on original website
The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia to host Penn on Friday night
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia men’s basketball team is finishing its week at home with a matchup against an Ivy League opponent. The Mountaineers will host Penn tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Could Nicco Marchiol See Playing Time Saturday?
If this week for the West Virginia Mountaineers couldn’t get any more tumultuous, head coach Neal Brown dropped a doozy of a tidbit during his Tuesday press conference, when he refused to announce backup quarterback Garrett Greene as the start against the Kansas State Wildcats, instead hinting that freshman four star quarterback Nicco Marchiol could also see time.
SOUND OFF: West Virginia cruises past Morehead State, Mitchell gets first Mountaineer start
The West Virginia Mountaineers improved to 3-0 on the season with Tuesday’s 75-57 win over the Morehead State Eagles in Morgantown. The win leaves Bob Huggins just one game away from tying Jim Calhoun for third place all-time in career wins. Tre Mitchell exploded for 21 points and six...
