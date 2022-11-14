ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia to host Penn on Friday night

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia men’s basketball team is finishing its week at home with a matchup against an Ivy League opponent. The Mountaineers will host Penn tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Could Nicco Marchiol See Playing Time Saturday?

If this week for the West Virginia Mountaineers couldn’t get any more tumultuous, head coach Neal Brown dropped a doozy of a tidbit during his Tuesday press conference, when he refused to announce backup quarterback Garrett Greene as the start against the Kansas State Wildcats, instead hinting that freshman four star quarterback Nicco Marchiol could also see time.
