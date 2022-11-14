Read full article on original website
The Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act
The land that is Maine was tribal land long before white settlers arrived. It first was stewarded by four Indigenous tribes: the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet.
New report identifies 'gold stars' and 'red flags' across Maine's economy
AUGUSTA, Maine — As the year comes to a close, Maine leaders are looking to break down the state's successes and identify areas of improvement in each sector. The Maine Economic Growth Council releases its annual Measures of Growth findings every year. The committee is made up of bipartisan legislators, and experts from the private and public sectors.
Maine Things To Do | L.L. Bean Northern Lights and tree lighting, Cranksgiving Ride, holiday craft fair
Looking for something to do this week? There are a whole bunch of events happening around the state the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.
Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years with NEWS CENTER Maine. His final newscast will be Dec. 9, 2022.
Class-action lawsuit accuses US meat producers of conspiring to keep wages down
DENVER — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have worked...
No, there are no active shooters at Maine schools. Here's what we know so far.
A spokesperson with the Maine Department of Public Safety has called the threats a hoax. The FBI is involved in the investigation about the threats.
