ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, WY

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
101.9 KING FM

Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Fed Plan: Wyoming To Receive 17 EV Charging Stations For $19 Million; None Likely Profitable

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the Wyoming Department of Transportation were to follow all the federal guidelines laid out for a program that pays to build and operate more charging stations along the nation’s roadways, Wyoming would need 17 charging stations at a cost of about $19 million — and they wouldn’t be profitable.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Whew, Lucked Out Again! Dubois Earthquake Won’t Lead To Civilization-Ending Super-Volcano Eruption

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in the Wyoming wilderness in northwest Wyoming over the weekend is likely not a precursor to a devastating eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera supervolcano. “Based on the magnitude, it’s likely not related to Yellowstone,” said Paul Caruso,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Christmas tree permits available from BLM Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — People wanting to chop down their own Christmas tree can obtain permits from the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming for $5–$10 per tree, depending on where the tree will be cut. “Although the Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann...
WYOMING STATE
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy