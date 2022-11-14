Read full article on original website
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
Snowstorm to drop up to 7 inches on I-80 in Wyoming; 55 mph gusts, bitter-cold windchills expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A storm is expected to bring snow to much of Wyoming between Wednesday night and Friday morning, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Some significant accumulation is expected along sections of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming from late Wednesday night through...
Chain law in effect over South Pass; more snow plus Arctic cold front on its way to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect in the South Pass area on Wyoming Highway 28 as of 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT. Some areas of the state could see some...
Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
Hogadon making snow as it gears up for second season of night skiing; Casper Mountain to see 4 inches in storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area is preparing to open for the 2022–23 ski season, which will also be the second year the ski area has offered night skiing as an option. “Snowmaking is off to a great start,” Hogadon said on Nov. 4. The ski...
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
-20 Windchills, Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected In SE Wyoming
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from some areas of southeast Wyoming starting on Wednesday night and going into Friday morning. Cheyenne and Laramie are so far just outside of the advisory area. But the summit on interstate 80 is included, as are many higher elevations in the. That's...
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Wyoming State Hospital staffing issues play into delay of 2019 Riverton double homicide suspect evaluation
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Lander, Wyo. — Brandon Monroe, the fourth party involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, will most likely be admitted to the Wyoming State Hospital mid January, and possibly as late as April.
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
Fed Plan: Wyoming To Receive 17 EV Charging Stations For $19 Million; None Likely Profitable
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the Wyoming Department of Transportation were to follow all the federal guidelines laid out for a program that pays to build and operate more charging stations along the nation’s roadways, Wyoming would need 17 charging stations at a cost of about $19 million — and they wouldn’t be profitable.
Whew, Lucked Out Again! Dubois Earthquake Won’t Lead To Civilization-Ending Super-Volcano Eruption
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in the Wyoming wilderness in northwest Wyoming over the weekend is likely not a precursor to a devastating eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera supervolcano. “Based on the magnitude, it’s likely not related to Yellowstone,” said Paul Caruso,...
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
Christmas tree permits available from BLM Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — People wanting to chop down their own Christmas tree can obtain permits from the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming for $5–$10 per tree, depending on where the tree will be cut. “Although the Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann...
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
