(The Center Square) – In terms of numbers, Iowa has recovered its job losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday. Seasonally adjusted unemployment increased from 2.7% in September to 2.9% in October while labor force participation rate held at 67.7%, A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.0%. In October, more than 2,200 Iowans joined the labor force looking for work. Employers added 4,500 jobs. There were 49,700 unemployed Iowans in October, down 16,600 from last year. There were 1,662,400 working Iowans in October, down 900 from September but up 51,600 since last year. Iowa businesses added 4,500 jobs in October and nonfarm employment is now at 1,584,600 jobs. Total nonfarm employment has risen 44,700 jobs compared with last year.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO