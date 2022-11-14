Read full article on original website
Supreme Court hears arguments in wrongful-firing case against Reynolds
The Iowa Judicial Building. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) Lawyers for the state told the Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should reverse a lower court’s refusal to dismiss an alleged whistleblower’s wrongful-termination lawsuit against the governor. The lawsuit involves Polly Carver-Kimm, the former spokeswoman for...
‘Red’ wave sweeps Monroe County election
The “Red” wave expected in the mid-term election did not happen nationally. In fact, it appears the Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate and Republicans may eek out a razor thin margin in the U.S. House. But two states, Florida and Iowa, did experience a Red...
Iowa Workforce Development says state has recovered its pandemic job losses
(The Center Square) – In terms of numbers, Iowa has recovered its job losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday. Seasonally adjusted unemployment increased from 2.7% in September to 2.9% in October while labor force participation rate held at 67.7%, A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.0%. In October, more than 2,200 Iowans joined the labor force looking for work. Employers added 4,500 jobs. There were 49,700 unemployed Iowans in October, down 16,600 from last year. There were 1,662,400 working Iowans in October, down 900 from September but up 51,600 since last year. Iowa businesses added 4,500 jobs in October and nonfarm employment is now at 1,584,600 jobs. Total nonfarm employment has risen 44,700 jobs compared with last year.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Iowa
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Iowa using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Summit Carbon has paid out $200M to landowners anticipating pipeline approval
Summit Carbon Solutions is paying landowners for easements, even if its pipeline project fails. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) One of three companies that plans to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa has paid landowners about $200 million to build on their properties, and the company won’t get that money back if the plan fails.
Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
The Mississippi River, a source of drinking water for thousands of eastern Iowans, has PFAS, according to Iowa DNR tests. (Photo by Mark D. Tomer/Agricultural Research Service, USDA) A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a...
Donated deer hides benefit disabled veterans
Hunters donated 4,183 deer hides to Elks Lodges across Iowa last year, which was a slight increase from the 2021-22 season. The deer hides are used by the Veterans Leather Program to make professionally-crafted leather gloves for veterans in wheelchairs and also turned into leather used for therapy programs for recovering veterans.
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
