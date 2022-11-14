Russian forces are reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, the British defence ministry said today, indicating Moscow is fearing more losses in the war inching closer to nine-month mark.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British MoD said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” the British MoD said.Meanwhile, the top Ukrainian human rights investigator has...

1 HOUR AGO