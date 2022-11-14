ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine. Live updates

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeting energy and other facilities rocked Ukraine from east to west Tuesday, causing broad power blackouts. A senior official warned that the situation was “critical” and urged Ukrainians to “hang in there” as neighborhoods went dark. The aerial assault,...
TikTok Proves The Bane As FBI Takes Down 'World's Largest' Pirated E-Book Library Run By 2 Russians

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Russian nationals for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website. What Happened: The Department of Justice has charged Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova with "criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud and money laundering for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website." The website claims to be "the world's largest library."
World watches, weighs Trump's presidential bid

Allies and adversaries of the United States are watching closely as former president Donald Trump officially declares himself a candidate for the White House. With the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign yet to begin in earnest, jockeying has begun for the next Republican to seek the nation's highest office. But, Kristine Berziner, a Senior Fellow for security and defense policy at the German Marshall Fund believes that the world is paying less attention now to Trump's previous attempts to take control of the White House.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind front line’ as Russia fears more losses

Russian forces are reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, the British defence ministry said today, indicating Moscow is fearing more losses in the war inching closer to nine-month mark.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British MoD said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” the British MoD said.Meanwhile, the top Ukrainian human rights investigator has...
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.
