Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders in 2014 downing of MH17 flight over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
Herald & Review
Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
UN confirms Black Sea grain deal extension to ensure safe delivery of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — UN confirms Black Sea grain deal extension to ensure safe delivery of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Customs and Border Protection says 3 agents shot and wounded in exchange of gunfire with smuggling boat off Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) — Customs and Border Protection says 3 agents shot and wounded in exchange of gunfire with smuggling boat off Puerto Rico. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Russian missile strike hits southern Odesa region of Ukraine for the first time in weeks, regional governor says
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strike hits southern Odesa region of Ukraine for the first time in weeks, regional governor says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine. Live updates
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeting energy and other facilities rocked Ukraine from east to west Tuesday, causing broad power blackouts. A senior official warned that the situation was “critical” and urged Ukrainians to “hang in there” as neighborhoods went dark. The aerial assault,...
Benzinga
TikTok Proves The Bane As FBI Takes Down 'World's Largest' Pirated E-Book Library Run By 2 Russians
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Russian nationals for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website. What Happened: The Department of Justice has charged Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova with "criminal copyright infringement, wire fraud and money laundering for operating Z-Library, an online e-book piracy website." The website claims to be "the world's largest library."
Herald & Review
UK Treasury chief pledges more help for vulnerable in budget, offering support for those on benefits and pensioners
LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief pledges more help for vulnerable in budget, offering support for those on benefits and pensioners. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
Herald & Review
Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russia not ruling out more talks with U.S., foreign ministry says
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday.
Herald & Review
World watches, weighs Trump's presidential bid
Allies and adversaries of the United States are watching closely as former president Donald Trump officially declares himself a candidate for the White House. With the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign yet to begin in earnest, jockeying has begun for the next Republican to seek the nation's highest office. But, Kristine Berziner, a Senior Fellow for security and defense policy at the German Marshall Fund believes that the world is paying less attention now to Trump's previous attempts to take control of the White House.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind front line’ as Russia fears more losses
Russian forces are reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, the British defence ministry said today, indicating Moscow is fearing more losses in the war inching closer to nine-month mark.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British MoD said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” the British MoD said.Meanwhile, the top Ukrainian human rights investigator has...
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.
Comments / 0