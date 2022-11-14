ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTL ❤️ PGH: KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Special

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Something Good: PTL Hearts Pgh KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Special 01:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have been asking for your help in trying to reach the $1 million mark during this year's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund campaign.

This Thursday, Nov. 17, we have something special lined up on Pittsburgh Today Live.

A show dedicated to you and some of the ways you're giving back in this season of thanks!

It's our PTL ❤️ PGH Special all about local businesses that have come up with creative ways to raise money for the cause.

Some of those entrepreneurs will be with us here in the studio and we'll be taking a few field trips, too.

From painting to pizza, food to fast cars, we'll introduce you to some of the people giving back in fun ways.

We want to hear if you've found a fun way to give back to the Turkey Fund. Go to our Facebook or Instagram pages and leave a comment - you just might hear them on Thursday's show!

If you still want to make a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, time is running out. Visit KDKA.com/TurkeyFund to find out how!

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

