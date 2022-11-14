ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How blue is Colorado? Exit poll finds top GOP nominees never stood a chance with voters

Colorado Democrats won over just about every demographic group they could in their sweeping victory in last week’s election, according to a poll released Tuesday. Unaffiliated voters? Gov. Jared Polis won them by a 33-percentage-point margin over Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won them by 25 percentage points over GOP rival Joe O’Dea.
Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive

It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
Thistlethwaite: Turns out women like having rights

Women vote. Millennials vote and Gen Z votes. You put these things together and you get the unexpected (by some) strong performance by Democrats in the 2022 midterms as exit polls show. In all three demographics, it is clearer that abortion rights were a key factor in determining outcomes despite...
Letter: We should be proud of our election workers

Thanks, Nate Peterson, for a very thoughtful column about whatever happens with our elections. It’s appreciated. I had the opportunity to work again as an election judge this year. I have been involved in elections since the late ’90s. I just want to send a shout-out to the person who wrote “Thanks for counting my ballot.” It really was appreciated that someone took the time to thank us and support election workers.
Vail Christian High School senior Grace Engleby selected for Colorado 2A All-State volleyball team￼

Vail Christian High School’s senior volleyball player Grace Engleby has been selected to participate in the Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports (CCGA) All-State volleyball games. The games will take place on Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins. The team is comprised of the top 16 players in the 2A division; those athletes are broken into two eight-woman teams. Prior to her game on Sunday, Grace will join fellow nominees for photos, team building, practice and scrimmages on Saturday afternoon.
