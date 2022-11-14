Read full article on original website
Climate Action Collaborative: Grateful for climate action
As the year comes to an end, all of us at the Climate Action Collaborative are grateful for the significant steps taken in 2022 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the local, state and federal levels. Here in Eagle County, 2022 was kicked off with the launch of the Adam...
Vail lauded as a top municipality for recycling, composting in 2022 statewide report￼
Vail was recently celebrated as the municipality with the third-highest citywide recycling and composting rate in the 2022 State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado report. With a rate of 35% across both commercial and residential properties, the town falls just 2% below Durango and 9% below Boulder, which were ranked No. 1 and 2.
Frisch hopes campaign strategy yields more than just moral victory in effort to beat Boebert
Voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District should have a clearer idea by Friday of who will be their next representative in Washington, but Aspen candidate Adam Frisch said his showing so far illustrates a willingness by conservatives to vote blue in today’s political environment. As the three-day Veterans...
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
How blue is Colorado? Exit poll finds top GOP nominees never stood a chance with voters
Colorado Democrats won over just about every demographic group they could in their sweeping victory in last week’s election, according to a poll released Tuesday. Unaffiliated voters? Gov. Jared Polis won them by a 33-percentage-point margin over Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won them by 25 percentage points over GOP rival Joe O’Dea.
Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with fresh snow for Opening Day
And just like that, all four of Summit County’s ski areas have opened up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. After patiently watching the other three Summit County ski areas host Opening Days over the past few weeks, Copper Mountain Resort got its 50th anniversary season underway on Monday, Nov. 14.
Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive
It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
Congressional District 3 voters, election analysts on why Boebert and Frisch race is so tight
Many eyes across the nation have, for the past three days now, kept keen watch on Colorado’s high-profile Congressional District 3 race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After Frisch was leading since the first batches of votes were tallied Tuesday evening, Thursday morning saw...
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Boebert was leading Frisch by 1,229 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 4:23...
Thistlethwaite: Turns out women like having rights
Women vote. Millennials vote and Gen Z votes. You put these things together and you get the unexpected (by some) strong performance by Democrats in the 2022 midterms as exit polls show. In all three demographics, it is clearer that abortion rights were a key factor in determining outcomes despite...
Letter: We should be proud of our election workers
Thanks, Nate Peterson, for a very thoughtful column about whatever happens with our elections. It’s appreciated. I had the opportunity to work again as an election judge this year. I have been involved in elections since the late ’90s. I just want to send a shout-out to the person who wrote “Thanks for counting my ballot.” It really was appreciated that someone took the time to thank us and support election workers.
Vail Christian High School senior Grace Engleby selected for Colorado 2A All-State volleyball team￼
Vail Christian High School’s senior volleyball player Grace Engleby has been selected to participate in the Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports (CCGA) All-State volleyball games. The games will take place on Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins. The team is comprised of the top 16 players in the 2A division; those athletes are broken into two eight-woman teams. Prior to her game on Sunday, Grace will join fellow nominees for photos, team building, practice and scrimmages on Saturday afternoon.
