Thanks, Nate Peterson, for a very thoughtful column about whatever happens with our elections. It’s appreciated. I had the opportunity to work again as an election judge this year. I have been involved in elections since the late ’90s. I just want to send a shout-out to the person who wrote “Thanks for counting my ballot.” It really was appreciated that someone took the time to thank us and support election workers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO