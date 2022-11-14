Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting Massive Black Friday Discount
Sony has announced that it will be drastically marking down its PlayStation Plus subscription service to coincide with Black Friday. Typically, around this time each year, Sony and various retailers drop the price of PS Plus by a substantial amount, which always makes it a good time for customers to re-up their subscriptions. Once again, this trend will be continuing in 2022 and is set to kick off later this week.
IGN
Dell Has the Best Black Friday Deals on Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles
You might not typically see Dell as your go-to storefront for gaming consoles, but that's currently the case today. There are some Dell Black Friday deals on the newer generation consoles like the Nintendo Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X that, as of now, trump the competition. If you want to get ahead of the Black Friday rush, then check out these early bird deals here.
IGN
Walmart Black Friday 2022 Sale: Deals Announced
Walmart has been rolling out weekly early Black Friday sales each week in November during the lead-up to Black Friday. Walmart’s official Black Friday sale kicks off Monday, November 21. The deals go live at 12pm ET for Walmart+ members. The deals will then go live at 7pm ET November 21 for non-members. We have full details about what deals to expect below.
IGN
Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games
Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
IGN
The Cost of Xbox's Next Console Was Too Damn High - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Xbox boss Phil Spencer is confident that delaying Bethesda's Starfield was the right move.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
IGN
Black Friday Headphone Deals: The Best Noise Cancelling Headphones and Truly Wireless Earbuds Under $400
For those of you looking for a pair of quality noise cancelling headphones or earbuds, check out these Amazon Black Friday deals that have gone live a bit early. These are the best noise cancelling headphones under $400, but most of them are far cheaper than that threshold. Whether you've got your eye on the Sony WH1000, or the Bose QuietComfort, or the petite Apple AirPods Pro, we've got you covered.
IGN
Best Steam Deck Accessories 2022
The Valve Steam Deck is close to perfect all on its own, especially if you invest in one of the ultra-fast SSD models. But even this cutting-edge handheld console can benefit from accessories that’ll make the gaming experience even better. The Steam Deck doesn’t come with a docking station...
IGN
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
IGN
Wobbledogs - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Wobbledogs is a 3D pet simulation where you raise your own personal hive of rapidly mutating dogs, physically simulated all the way down to their guts! It’s a casual and chill sandbox experience for players of all ages who want to care for their very own virtual pets in a surprising, unique, and stress-free environment. Wobbledogs is available now for Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
IGN
Phil Spencer Reacts Hilariously to Microsoft Flight Simulator Demo; Here are the New Features Introduced with the 40th Anniversary Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most exciting titles on Xbox and PC. At the moment the game is celebrating its 40th Anniversary by releasing the most advanced version of the title, which comes with exciting features that players can try out. On the topic of Microsoft Flight Simulator,...
IGN
Apple Black Friday Deals: Big Price Drops on Apple iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro
Some of the best Apple Black Friday deals have gone live ahead of schedule. As part of its Amazon Black Friday Sale, Amazon is offering the lowest prices we've seen on 2021 and 2022 Apple iPads, including the value-packed base iPad, the slim iPad Air, and the powerful iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: First 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the opening minutes of the latest Pokemon adventure! This video in particular is from the Scarlet version of the game. Catch never-before-seen Pokemon and explore a brand new region created playable with new open-world gameplay in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet! Brand new Pokemon populate this world -- who will be your new starter partner: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly?
IGN
Masterplan Tycoon - Official Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Here's a new look at Masterplan Tycoon, an upcoming real-time strategy game about building interconnected chains of resources in a minimalist visual style. Masterplan Tycoon will be available on PC via Steam in Q1 2023. A free demo for the game is available now on Steam.
IGN
BioGun - Official Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Get a peek at gameplay and the colorful world of BioGun in this trailer for the upcoming Metroidvania game. In BioGun, embark on a journey to save the entire canine species from an extinction caused by the sinister Dooper Virus. Inject yourself into a zany world of germs, cells, and winding passages full of vibrant characters and ferocious bosses with a story that takes place inside our beloved pets.
NME
Here’s when you can play ‘Warzone 2’
Warzone 2 is nearly upon us, with Call of Duty‘s next battle royale set to arrive in just one day – to jump in as soon as possible, here’s the date and time you can play Warzone 2. Warzone 2 launches on November 16, but the exact...
