Steven Leith
3d ago
From all of the escapes of inmates from the prison's. I believe that it's a matter of time when innocent people are going to be killed. The staffing at these facilities is low, the results are dangerous to the guards and inmate's. It's hi time that management takes a real good look at the staffing patterns to find a solution to these issues. No comment is not a good answer when questioned.
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Man charged with murdering wife could be released into recovery program, court order shows
A Madison man accused of murdering his wife in front of their child could soon be released into a substance recovery program.
WAFF
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
Trial set after Florence strangling suspect pleads not guilty
A Florence man accused of repeatedly strangling his ex-girlfriend unconscious has pleaded not guilty to the multiple domestic violence charges against him.
WAAY-TV
Former Marine shoots, kills man suspected of two Limestone County robberies
A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
WHNT-TV
Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in …. Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Hundreds watch Artemis launch at U.S. Space and Rocket …
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
WHNT-TV
Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of Control
A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe conditions at the prison. Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of …. A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe...
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
WIS-TV
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
Alabama man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
WAFF
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of an accident regarding a large truck that happened Thursday afternoon. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. Webster says the truck driver is in critical condition and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.
WAAY-TV
Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens
The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Two Arab residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
radio7media.com
One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
Jury trial set for one man charged in fatal 2019 shooting
A Decatur capital murder trial nearly four years in the making is set to begin in a matter of weeks now, according to online court documents.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
WAFF
Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a young girl is looking for answers as she feels that Huntsville City officials may have mishandled an injury that happened over the summer. In July, Alfreda Howard picked up her daughter from a summer camp program at the Brahn Spring Recreation Center....
radio7media.com
Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
A SUMMERTOWN MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY AND FACES DRUGS CHARGES IN ADDTION TO AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP AROUND 12:40 AM MONDAY. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS JUSTIN VANTELL, COULD BE SEEN THROWING SOMETHING IN THE BACK FLOORBOARD. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED A GLASSES CASE WITH APPROXIMATELY 1.3 GRAMS OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA, 2.7 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO METHAMPHETAMINE AND A USED SYRINGE. VENTALL FACES CHARGES OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II METHAMPHETAMINE. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.
Comments / 6