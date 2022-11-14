ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

Steven Leith
3d ago

From all of the escapes of inmates from the prison's. I believe that it's a matter of time when innocent people are going to be killed. The staffing at these facilities is low, the results are dangerous to the guards and inmate's. It's hi time that management takes a real good look at the staffing patterns to find a solution to these issues. No comment is not a good answer when questioned.

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in Ardmore

Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in …. Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Hundreds watch Artemis launch at U.S. Space and Rocket …
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting

A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of Control

A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe conditions at the prison. Fmr. Limestone Prison Officer Says Jail is Out of …. A former corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility resigned after 13 years and is speaking out against unsafe...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens

The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama

TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges

A SUMMERTOWN MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY AND FACES DRUGS CHARGES IN ADDTION TO AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP AROUND 12:40 AM MONDAY. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS JUSTIN VANTELL, COULD BE SEEN THROWING SOMETHING IN THE BACK FLOORBOARD. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED A GLASSES CASE WITH APPROXIMATELY 1.3 GRAMS OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA, 2.7 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO METHAMPHETAMINE AND A USED SYRINGE. VENTALL FACES CHARGES OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II METHAMPHETAMINE. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.
