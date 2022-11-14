Glendale veteran receives free A/C unit from local business

A Glendale resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran is the winner of a local business’ annual Military Hero Giveaway.

Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning Inc., a Glendale based, family-owned business serving the greater Phoenix metro area since 1961, in its seventh annual contest announced that Cheryl Reuss, who served in the Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993, secured the most public votes to win a free A/C unit.

The annual giveaway that honors the sacrifices of local veterans, active-duty service members and their families.

“It is such an honor to be selected for this year’s Military Hero Giveaway,” Reuss shared in a statement. “The people at Forrest Anderson have been extraordinary, and it’s so wonderful that they have this giveaway. This is going to help my granddaughter and me stay cool through the summer and will make such a big difference on our lives.”

Cheryl Reuss reached the rank of corporal, and after her service began her civilian career in human resources. She eventually found her way to teaching elementary and junior high school for 10 years.

She spends a lot of her time with the Arizona Roadrunners, a chapter of the Women Marines Association. As a single parent raising her 10-year-old granddaughter, Reuss also spends time volunteering with Girl Scouts of the USA.

A friend nominated Reuss for the giveaway, citing her love and dedication to her granddaughter and her commitment to giving back to her community. Forrest Anderson selected Reuss as one of four finalists in this year’s giveaway, and the community selected her as the winner during a 14-day public voting period.

Forrest Anderson will replace her 20-year-old system with a brand new unit, fully installed with the help of industry partners, Morsco HVAC/Bush Supply and Smiley Crane Service. In addition, Cameron Davis, Razor Thin Media president, presented her with a $500 gift card.

To recognize the three runners-up, Monell is giving Larry Brown of Surprise, Donald Kuhl of Phoenix, and Beth Nehring of Phoenix a free A/C tune-up for one unit valued at $84.95.