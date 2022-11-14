Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Mathew King
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Matthew King. Current Deputy Mathew King will not receive a deputy appointment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Jesse Jahner begins his second term in January 2023. In North Dakota, elected sheriffs...
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
How to report crime, and when your personal information could become known to the accused
(Fargo, ND) -- A local sheriff says there is one phone number to keep handy when reporting a crime in Cass or Clay counties. "You've got a one-stop-shop when you call to report stuff, so that really helps with reporting criminal activity or anything emergency in nature," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
kfgo.com
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
kvrr.com
Commission Wants DOJ To Investigate Netterville Shooting as City Releases Report
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some members at the Fargo Human Rights Commission are calling for Shane Netterville’s case to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. Netterville was shot and killed by Fargo police officer Adam O’Brien in south Fargo on July 8. After OneFargo activist...
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Department releases report into officer-involved shooting death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has released the investigative report related to the independent criminal investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 8th, 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of 28-year-old suspect Shane Netterville. Officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close
(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
valleynewslive.com
Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
FBI agents team up with Fargo Police in first-of-its kind crime "outreach" at apartment complex
(Fargo, ND) -- For the first time ever, FBI agents worked with Fargo police officers in conducting an "outreach" aimed at building relationships at an apartment complex where crime is a problem. "The main reason for the outreach is there was a little bit of an uptick and anecdotal information...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to ring bells at Red Kettle fundraising locations
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells at their Red Kettle fundraising locations around the metro. "It generates approximately 50 percent of our Christmas total. So last year that was over $400,000 in the bell ringing campaign alone, and all those monies and the additional money the community gives to us goes to help people right here in the Fargo Moorhead area," said Salvation Army Major Abe Tomayo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man trapped in Steele County Grain Bin rescued
(Colgate, ND) -- A man is recovering after he became trapped in a grain bin in Colgate, which is located in Steele County northwest of Fargo. Authorities say the 21-year-old became trapped in the bin Wednesday morning. First responders were able to use specialized equipment to rescue him. He was...
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
740thefan.com
USPS spokesperson claims political mailers were delivered promptly
FARGO (KFGO) – A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service has responded to claims by Fargo State Senate candidate Curtis Olafson that nearly 300 political mailers were held at the post office in Fargo for 12 days and delivered after the election. In an email to KFGO News,...
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
