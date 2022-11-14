Read full article on original website
navasotanews.com
Plat for new subdivision near Iola approved by Grimes County Commissioners
Another Commissioner’s Court meeting brings approval of another, new subdivision in Grimes County. Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker presented a plat for what would be dubbed the Krat Subdivision, which is pronounced as ‘K-Rat,’ in the northern stretches of the county. “This is located off County...
navasotanews.com
Grimes County Election Administrator Lucy Ybarra tabbed as next Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
A new Executive Director for the Grimes County Chamber of Commerce has been chosen. “Election’s Administrator Lucy Ybarra has turned in her resignation, effective December 27th…she is taking the position of Executive Director for the Navasota/Grimes County Chamber of Commerce,” said County Judge Joe Fauth at Wednesday’s meeting of Commissioner’s Court.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Manager Rejects Contract Proposal From The President Of The Firefighters Union
Bryan city manager Kean Register has rejected a contract proposal from the president of the firefighters union. WTAW News has e-mailed president Daniel Buford if another contract proposal will be sent to city officials. Documents obtained through an open records request shows Kean Register is opposed to several new demands...
wtaw.com
First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments
For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments. The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER
The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
wtaw.com
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
navasotanews.com
Street upgrades continue in Navasota with Street Revitalization, Capital Improvement Projects
Downtown Navasota’s street and utility projects are still ongoing as we near the end of 2021. Utility director Jennifer Reyna gave an update at last night’s city council meeting, first about the street revitalization project ongoing near Railroad Street. “They have begun the first block, from Railroad Street...
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes...
navasotanews.com
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Todd Greene resigns, to be replaced by Lieutenant Martha Smith
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office continues to undergo positions changes, as the longitme chief deputy is resigning his position. Chief Deputy Todd Greene announced last week he is stepping away for a new endeavor, and his last act as deputy was appointing Lieutenant Martha Smith to the position. Lieutenant...
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
navasotanews.com
Suspected drunk driver near Grimes County line found to be sober still arrested on drug and weapon charge
A driver unable to maintain his lane on Highway 6 at the Girmes County line is found to not be drunk, but is still arrested on drug and frearm charges. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped 23 year old Evan Alexander Berger of Houston at FM 159 for swerving in and out of traffic Tuesday night. Berger told the officer he was distracted by his cell phone, which itself is a traffic violation.
Text messages between adoptive parents reveal new details in death of 7-year-old Spring boy, court documents show
HOUSTON — Court documents revealed new details after the adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home were arrested. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Jemaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested...
wtaw.com
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
navasotanews.com
Bottle of fake urine lands Navasota man in jail on charges of falsifying a drug test
The second time a Navasota man is sent to jail this year comes after police find fake urine for purposes of passing a drug test. College Station Police stopped 30 year old Charon Marquis Hightower of Navasota for not having insurance near Rock Prairie Road. When speaking with him, officers saw a fresh opened beer in the center console, which led to a search.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota
A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen. That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota. According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck...
College Station men charged with theft of $1K of alcohol from H-E-B
The duo said they stole the alcohol for parties.
navasotanews.com
Navasota Police help end high speed chase with spike strips and the arrest of a Spring man
A stolen vehicle from Montgomery County spotted by College Station police culminates in a high speed chase that ended in Navasota early Monday morning. Police spotted the stolen 2003 Ford F-250 near William D. Fitch around 3:30 am Monday morning. When the driver refused to stop, Navasota Police deployed spike strips near the Highway 90 exit. The driver eventually lost control when turning into a business on Highway 90, and crashed into a patrol unit head-on.
2 drivers survive wild crash that sent big rig dangling off Grand Parkway overpass
Officials say a box truck went off the road, landing on the lanes below the overpass, while the 18-wheeler's cab ended up hanging partially over the overpass.
Brazos detention officer of 14 years arrested for 'intimate inmate relationship'
Officials said they discovered the relationship after a citizen called in to inform them that an inmate had been making calls to them via an unauthorized phone.
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
