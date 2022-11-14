ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

Grimes County Election Administrator Lucy Ybarra tabbed as next Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

A new Executive Director for the Grimes County Chamber of Commerce has been chosen. “Election’s Administrator Lucy Ybarra has turned in her resignation, effective December 27th…she is taking the position of Executive Director for the Navasota/Grimes County Chamber of Commerce,” said County Judge Joe Fauth at Wednesday’s meeting of Commissioner’s Court.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER

The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
Suspected drunk driver near Grimes County line found to be sober still arrested on drug and weapon charge

A driver unable to maintain his lane on Highway 6 at the Girmes County line is found to not be drunk, but is still arrested on drug and frearm charges. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped 23 year old Evan Alexander Berger of Houston at FM 159 for swerving in and out of traffic Tuesday night. Berger told the officer he was distracted by his cell phone, which itself is a traffic violation.
Bottle of fake urine lands Navasota man in jail on charges of falsifying a drug test

The second time a Navasota man is sent to jail this year comes after police find fake urine for purposes of passing a drug test. College Station Police stopped 30 year old Charon Marquis Hightower of Navasota for not having insurance near Rock Prairie Road. When speaking with him, officers saw a fresh opened beer in the center console, which led to a search.
Navasota Police help end high speed chase with spike strips and the arrest of a Spring man

A stolen vehicle from Montgomery County spotted by College Station police culminates in a high speed chase that ended in Navasota early Monday morning. Police spotted the stolen 2003 Ford F-250 near William D. Fitch around 3:30 am Monday morning. When the driver refused to stop, Navasota Police deployed spike strips near the Highway 90 exit. The driver eventually lost control when turning into a business on Highway 90, and crashed into a patrol unit head-on.
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.

