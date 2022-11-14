Video: Thieves on scooter drag 12-year-old while stealing necklace, police say

NEW YORK — Police said two men who were seen dragging a young girl while stealing her necklace, are behind at least six similar crimes.

The New York Police Department shared a video on social media showing a girl walking down the street as she is approached from behind by two people on a moped. The video shows them reaching out to grab the girl, and dragging her as she struggles against them.

Police told WABC the victim was walking home from school on Oct. 24 in Queens when the men violently ripped a necklace from her neck and took off down the sidewalk.

Days after the robbery, police said the same thieves robbed four other people in just six hours, with two crimes occurring within just 10 minutes of each other, WNBC reported.

Police said they believe the pair also targeted a 70-year-old woman the next day, coming up from behind her and grabbing a necklace from around her neck, WABC reported.

Investigators said that the two men are suspects in the thefts of seven necklaces in Queens, with the latest robbery happening Nov. 7, WABC reported.

