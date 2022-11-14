Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Got a bright future': Mitchell latest freshman to earn larger role
The defensive turnaround over the previous two weeks that the Florida program has experienced has been made even more impressive by the fact the Gators utilize a mix of underclassmen in the rotation. Whether it’s at defensive line, where sophomores Desmond Watson and Gervon Dexter have locked down starting roles, or at linebacker, where true freshman Shemar James and redshirt freshman Scooby Williams have earned valuable spots within the rotation, the Gators haven’t shied away from incorporating inexperienced yet promising playmakers into the defense in head coach Billy Napier’s inaugural season at the helm of the program.
Florida commits and targets in updated 2024 Top247 rankings
The Florida Gators coaching staff currently holds two verbal commitments for the class of 2024. Florida's 2024 recruiting class currently sits at No. 13 overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, but there are still many targets left on the board and spots to fill in that class. The Gators have many offers out in that class already as they try to piece together another impressive recruiting class under head coach Billy Napier.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida player announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal
The Florida depth chart just took another hit as reserve defensive lineman Griffin McDowell has entered the transfer portal. It’s the second loss of the day for the Gators, as it was also announced on Wednesday that veteran linebacker Diwun Black was dismissed from the team due to disciplinary reasons. McDowell will enter the transfer portal as a grad student after receiving his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida back in May.
WCJB
Santa Fe celebrates second straight volleyball state title
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe High School officially put a bow on its volleyball season by holding a pep rally to celebrate their volleyball team winning it’s second consecutive state championship in Class 4A. The Raiders (30-2) won their first title in school history in 2021, then backed...
WCJB
Student participants in Mississippi Freedom Trip to reflect on trip at meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students traveled to Holly Springs and Glendora, Mississippi; Elaine, Arkansas; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee. This is the 15th year the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Mississippi Freedom Project’s fieldwork trip ran. During the event, student participants, the community members they...
WCJB
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
WCJB
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chiefland, FL
Chiefland, Florida, is another place that you will love to visit. Chiefland, incorporated in 1929, considers itself the “Jewel of the Suwannee Valley.”. A Timucua town originally existed south of the present-day city and at Manatee Springs. Chiefland’s economy has always relied on agriculture and other sectors such as...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Swarup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at the University of Florida, Electrical Engineering Building with Professor Swarup Bhunia. Swarup, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. So tell us, what do you do here at the University...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights a Grass roots show jumping series
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A grassroots show jumping series from Equestrians for Equestrians celebrates their 2nd year at Sweet Dixie South. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about this years local champions tour.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 11/17
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked food and fashion plus what we like and don’t like on Thanksgiving. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM!
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
WCJB
Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants. The show was emceed by...
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
WCJB
Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday. At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend. The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out...
