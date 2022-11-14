The defensive turnaround over the previous two weeks that the Florida program has experienced has been made even more impressive by the fact the Gators utilize a mix of underclassmen in the rotation. Whether it’s at defensive line, where sophomores Desmond Watson and Gervon Dexter have locked down starting roles, or at linebacker, where true freshman Shemar James and redshirt freshman Scooby Williams have earned valuable spots within the rotation, the Gators haven’t shied away from incorporating inexperienced yet promising playmakers into the defense in head coach Billy Napier’s inaugural season at the helm of the program.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO