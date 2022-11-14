Read full article on original website
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
The story behind Savannah’s squares
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
Next Parent University event this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership 101, CPR/First Aid and Relationship Roadmap are some of the courses that will be offered at the next Parent University event this weekend, and there will also be some holiday giveaways at the Henderson Formey Early Learning Center Saturday morning. Michael O’Neal is executive director...
INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is a support group to benefit people with Down Syndrome and their families through local leadership in support, outreach, education, and advocacy. Joe MarKeeZee, the President of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, and Michael Holton, who is on the Board of...
Top Teacher: Sean Vetrovsky
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sean Vetrovsky teaches middle school science at Charles Ellis Montessori Academy in Savannah. “My goal is to have them see science in the real world and have them realize that they know more than they think they may know,” he said. Vetrovsky says he wants...
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some lucky winners are walking away with money and help to get their business off the ground. The 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition took place this afternoon. It’s Savannah’s very own version of SharkTank. Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a panel...
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
Columbia City Ballet presenting ‘The Nutcracker’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday classic returns to Savannah next weekend when the Columbia City Ballet brings its rendition of The Nutcracker back to the Johnny Mercer Theater. William Starrett is the Artistic Director of the professional dance organization, now in its 62nd year. He joined WTOC on Morning...
United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight. The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year. And...
Interview: Memorial Health nutritionist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Diabetes Month and the number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise. The number of diabetics has increased by 21% over the past decade in Georgia. Healthcare costs for diabetics have also increased significantly.
Today is Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you fill your fridge with Thanksgiving food and leftovers - you probably have to make space. And today is the day to do it - National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Taylor Matthews is the CEO of Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a maid service in Savannah,...
How to make blackened green beans perfect for Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year with menus and grocery lists made out weeks in advance, but there still are often last-minute changes. Maybe you can’t find an ingredient or your guest list grows and you add a dish - something throws a curve and you adjust.
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
How to make Gran’s Creamed Cauliflower
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is one week away. Jamie Ertle whipped up one of her holiday favorites and if you want to limit some of the calories on the table, she has just what you need. GRAN’S CREAMED CAULIFLOWER. INGREDIENTS:. Traditionally a head of cauliflower but frozen florets...
Georgia Southern University online degree program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At it’s most recent graduation ceremony, more than 4,000 Georgia Southern students received diplomas for Associate, Baccalaureate, Masters and Doctoral studies, and some of those students were never on any of the university’s three campuses. Distance learning received a lot of attention during the...
Savannah State University holds tree lighting ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is now in full swing for several universities in our area. Savannah State University celebrated with carolers and cookies Wednesday night. President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she hopes they take moments like these into their futures. “As they go home as graduates, many of...
INTERVIEW: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. In honor and support of millions who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, along with caregivers and family members who stand by their sides throughout the course of their disease, I’m Patti Lyons, President of Senior Citizens, Inc. joined Afternoon Break to share what you need to know about bringing awareness to the disease.
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
