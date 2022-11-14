ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHI

Finding Family: Meet Hayleigh

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is home to many adoptable kids who are waiting for you. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to some of the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we hear from 15-year-old...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Judge Kimberly Bacon of Lawrence Township Small Claims Court estimates more than 80% of the tenants who come through her courtroom do not have legal representation. “It’s really important for them to have...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana announces first monkeypox-related death

Indiana health officials announced the state's first monkeypox-related death on Wednesday. A news release from the Indiana Department of Health sent Wednesday says the health department confirmed the death of the Hoosier resident, and that monkeypox was a contributing factor. While few details on the individual are being released due...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana Attorney General warns Hoosiers of utility scams

Last Updated on November 16, 2022 by Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. On a monthly basis, many Hoosiers worry about the costs of paying utility bills. Their concerns intensify when the arrival of cold, wintry weather forces them to crank up their furnaces to heat their homes. Attorney...
INDIANA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see what stuffing awaits you this Thanksgiving holiday

P, and pass the rolls! Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have more than just casserole waiting this holiday. “The last couple of years, Americans have been burdened with increases in their grocery bills, so extra cash in your wallet is a little gravy on top,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving the people and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of Hoosiers is a top priority.”
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
VINCENNES, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
POSEY COUNTY, IN

