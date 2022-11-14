Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Hayleigh
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is home to many adoptable kids who are waiting for you. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to some of the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we hear from 15-year-old...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Judge Kimberly Bacon of Lawrence Township Small Claims Court estimates more than 80% of the tenants who come through her courtroom do not have legal representation. “It’s really important for them to have...
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
WTHI
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
WTHI
Indiana announces first monkeypox-related death
Indiana health officials announced the state's first monkeypox-related death on Wednesday. A news release from the Indiana Department of Health sent Wednesday says the health department confirmed the death of the Hoosier resident, and that monkeypox was a contributing factor. While few details on the individual are being released due...
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
Fox 59
Advocates call for Indiana's 'lifeline law' to be expanded to include drug overdoses
This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its 'lifeline law,' and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded. Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be …. This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its 'lifeline law,' and some advocates are calling...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana Attorney General warns Hoosiers of utility scams
Last Updated on November 16, 2022 by Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. On a monthly basis, many Hoosiers worry about the costs of paying utility bills. Their concerns intensify when the arrival of cold, wintry weather forces them to crank up their furnaces to heat their homes. Attorney...
Keeping Hoosiers warm this winter, how you can help those facing homelessness
As temperatures continue to drop, we can't help but think about what's being done to keep those who do not have a place to stay warm.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says Hoosier state is facing a ‘diabetes epidemic’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This number accounts for 12% of the state’s population. Another 150,000 have the disease, but don’t even know it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the most expensive...
WTHI
Looking for assistance with winter electric bills? Watch out for these scams
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cold weather means higher energy bills, and some families will be searching for help with the cost. Scammers may be looking for ways to exploit the challenges of winter. So, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of utility scams. Watch out for...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WTHI
Contest for young artists and writers to use their creative spark to inspire change
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Here's an opportunity for young creatives to use their art to inspire change. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is inviting 5th and 6th grade students to compete in the Poster, Poetry, and Prose contest. It's the 35th year for the competition, which hopes to inspire Illinois youth...
More people are turning to food banks as rising prices hit Hoosiers' wallets
A line of cars stretched out past Gleaners Food Bank’s property Tuesday morning, all in need of groceries. How people turning to food banks could help the economy.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
city-countyobserver.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see what stuffing awaits you this Thanksgiving holiday
P, and pass the rolls! Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have more than just casserole waiting this holiday. “The last couple of years, Americans have been burdened with increases in their grocery bills, so extra cash in your wallet is a little gravy on top,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving the people and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of Hoosiers is a top priority.”
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of food
Indiana based Hindus, Jains, and other Indic socio-cultural organizations celebrated Diwali with a spirit of giving 8600 pounds during SewaDiwali Food Drive in the Hoosier State.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
Comments / 0