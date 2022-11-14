Read full article on original website
“Dream come true.”: Mi Barrio Dominican food truck upgrading to full kitchen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A well-known Fargo food truck is continuing to spice things up in the metro, but in a bigger way. Mi Barrio Dominican Cuisine has taken over the café inside Fargo’s Big Top Bingo on 25th St. S., and is ready to re-open to the public this Saturday, Nov. 19 to serve up the sunny Caribbean to the snowy Valley.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close
(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
fargomonthly.com
The Advice That Helped Them Get There: Local Artist & Business Owner Hannah Stelter
The path to success is hardly ever traveled alone, and rarely comes without a few bumps in the road. There’s often a multitude of factors that play into one person’s climb to the top of their ranks. We spoke with a handful of determined and successful people with ties to the Fargo-Moorhead area regarding what, and who, they believe helped them find success in the area we’re proud to call home. Join us as we introduce these individuals over the coming months.
fargomonthly.com
Black Friday Preview with West Acres & More FM Shopping!
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and with that comes one of the biggest shopping events in the nation. Black Friday is a day filled with deals and dollar signs, and West Acres is Fargo’s central hub for it. On Friday, Nov 25, the mall will be opening its door for the post-Thanksgiving retail craze, and we want to make sure you’re prepared for the day!
The Best Places To Ski, Snowboard, & Sled In North Dakota
Winter in North Dakota can be rough. The temperatures drop below zero, the snow never melts, and the daylight is fleeting. If you're trying to find the joy and some happiness this Winter, this might be just the thing to cure your Winter blues. Ski't Ski't. If you haven't given...
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
valleynewslive.com
Take or give items at 3 new Mini Food Pantries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nationwide, grassroots movement of mini food pantries has made its way to the area. The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties just announced the locations for what they call a ‘crowdsourced solution’ to immediate and local needs. The mini food pantries...
kvrr.com
Chicago Bringing Decades of Hits to Bluestem In May
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Rock and Roll hall of fame band Chicago is coming to Moorhead. The first American band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades will appear at Bluestem Amphitheater on Sunday, May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday and run between $49.50 and $129.50...
kvrr.com
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
wdayradionow.com
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
valleynewslive.com
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
Golf Digest
Watch an intense ice storm wreak havoc on a Fargo driving range
If you've ever seen the classic movie "Fargo," you probably associate freezing conditions with that part of the country. There are the icy roads. Icy ponds. Icy parking lots. William H. Macy's character losing his shit using an ice scraper on his car. Point is, there's a lot of ice (as well as blood), and, well, the videos you're about to see aren't going to change your perception.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU professor set to retire after 55 years at school
(Fargo, ND) -- It is a literal end of an era for one professor at North Dakota State University. Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on December 1st after over 55 years at NDSU. An...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September
(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
froggyweb.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
kfgo.com
Game Preview: UND to Square Off with NDSU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota will visit North Dakota State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Bison is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome. The game will be carried by AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.
