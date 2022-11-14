No joke, a horse kicked Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella. The Pittsburgh Penguins may feel like it after suffering their ninth loss in 11 games, and former friend Matt Murray was the goalie who stuffed them in the second period. We have total Penguins analysis. There are no great NHL trade rumors for Wednesday, but the debate is beginning about the Toronto Maple Leafs and which big-name defenseman fits. It has to be a big name, of course. The Boston Bruins are enlisting the former Attorney General to help with contract vetting in the wake of the Mitchell Miller fiasco. And one name to keep an eye on for that trade market is playing pretty well in Montreal.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO