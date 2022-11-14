ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingerski: The Penguins are Lost, This Team is Lacking

“It’s tough. It’s tough to break everything down in one little sound bite for you, as far as …” Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said, trailing off. “I don’t think it’s urgency. I think we know the situation. We know that we need to get points. And I don’t think it’s that.”
FOCO Drops New Bighead Sidney Crosby Bobblehead

The bobblehead and sports clothing company FOCO, which dropped a Ryan Whitney bobblehead a couple of years ago, then recently released a large Kris Letang bobble, is releasing a pair of bighead limited edition Sidney Crosby bobbleheads. The bobbles feature Sidney Crosby in an action pose atop a Penguins theme...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, November 16

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, November 16 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
Dan’s Daily: Karlsson & Horvat Trade Talk, New Penguins Lines

ST. PAUL — The Pittsburgh Penguins will not face former Pens goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday night as he has an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan un-shuffled his lines on Wednesday at practice. Dave Molinari got to avoid the frozen prairies and cover practice in Cranberry. Is Erik Karlsson on the NHL trade block, or is it idle chatter? NHL GMs discussed rules changes at the latest NHL GMs meetings, and maybe we should start paying attention to the 2023 NHL Draft prospect rankings.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Troubles, Tortorella Kicked by a Horse

No joke, a horse kicked Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella. The Pittsburgh Penguins may feel like it after suffering their ninth loss in 11 games, and former friend Matt Murray was the goalie who stuffed them in the second period. We have total Penguins analysis. There are no great NHL trade rumors for Wednesday, but the debate is beginning about the Toronto Maple Leafs and which big-name defenseman fits. It has to be a big name, of course. The Boston Bruins are enlisting the former Attorney General to help with contract vetting in the wake of the Mitchell Miller fiasco. And one name to keep an eye on for that trade market is playing pretty well in Montreal.
