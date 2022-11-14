Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
UPDATED Penguins Skate: Malkin Returns, DeSmith Starting
Evgeni Malkin was among those who participated for the Pittsburgh Penguins at an optional morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena ahead of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Malkin was excused from practice Monday to attend to a personal matter. Filip Hallander, who is dealing with a lower-body...
Wild Times: Misery Mutual for Penguins, Minnesota; Fleury Out
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins entered this season with great expectations and lofty objectives. Nearly 20 percent of the way through it, however, they have struggled to break even in the standings and are sitting outside the playoff field. That’s pretty humbling for a team that views itself as...
Kingerski: The Penguins are Lost, This Team is Lacking
“It’s tough. It’s tough to break everything down in one little sound bite for you, as far as …” Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said, trailing off. “I don’t think it’s urgency. I think we know the situation. We know that we need to get points. And I don’t think it’s that.”
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
Penguins Grades: A Win is a Win, Penguins Keep Making These Mistakes (+)
ST. PAUL — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 for their They outshot them and buried a couple of power-play goals. When Jake Guentzel scored an empty net goal with a couple of minutes remaining, he became the second Minnesota native to score for the Penguins. Still, the box score and the eyes told dramatically different stories.
FOCO Drops New Bighead Sidney Crosby Bobblehead
The bobblehead and sports clothing company FOCO, which dropped a Ryan Whitney bobblehead a couple of years ago, then recently released a large Kris Letang bobble, is releasing a pair of bighead limited edition Sidney Crosby bobbleheads. The bobbles feature Sidney Crosby in an action pose atop a Penguins theme...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Pens Beat Wild, the Good & BAD From XCEL Energy Center
ST. PAUL — The Pittsburgh Penguins ended a mini-skid which came on the heels of their seven-game winless streak. The Penguins got the bounces, contributions from their fourth line, and power-play goals to beat Minnesota 6-4. Get the Penguins recap here. The PHN+ Penguins report card here. We break...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, November 16
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, November 16 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
Penguins Mailbag: Struggling Star Players, Pressure on Ron Hextall
ST. PAUL — This has gone on long enough. The Pittsburgh Penguins are wrapping their arms around two wins in 11 games with an insistence they need to play a 60-minute game. Sidney Crosby does not look like himself, Bryan Rust has gone ice cold, and fans are taking no prisoners.
Penguins Activate Blueger; Hallander to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated center Teddy Blueger off the Long-Term Injured list. He has not appeared in a game this season, but is eligible to play when the Penguins face Toronto tonight at 7:08 at PPG Paints Arena. There was no immediate word on whether he will be in...
Penguins Lose, 5-2; ‘Plain and Simple, It’s Not Good Enough Right Now’
The Pittsburgh Penguins have the talent to overcome a lot of things. Except, perhaps, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their 5-2 loss to Toronto Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena was a microcosm of their past 10 or so games: A few offensive outbursts and a lot of listless play. They’ve made...
Dan’s Daily: Karlsson & Horvat Trade Talk, New Penguins Lines
ST. PAUL — The Pittsburgh Penguins will not face former Pens goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday night as he has an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan un-shuffled his lines on Wednesday at practice. Dave Molinari got to avoid the frozen prairies and cover practice in Cranberry. Is Erik Karlsson on the NHL trade block, or is it idle chatter? NHL GMs discussed rules changes at the latest NHL GMs meetings, and maybe we should start paying attention to the 2023 NHL Draft prospect rankings.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Troubles, Tortorella Kicked by a Horse
No joke, a horse kicked Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella. The Pittsburgh Penguins may feel like it after suffering their ninth loss in 11 games, and former friend Matt Murray was the goalie who stuffed them in the second period. We have total Penguins analysis. There are no great NHL trade rumors for Wednesday, but the debate is beginning about the Toronto Maple Leafs and which big-name defenseman fits. It has to be a big name, of course. The Boston Bruins are enlisting the former Attorney General to help with contract vetting in the wake of the Mitchell Miller fiasco. And one name to keep an eye on for that trade market is playing pretty well in Montreal.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.
