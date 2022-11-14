Read full article on original website
Angelica Washington
Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
Obituary – Louis Michael Hathcoat
A graveside service for Louis Michael Hathcoat, age 69, of Yantis, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Reilly Springs Cemetery with Jeff Harris officiating. Micheal Young, Tuner Hathcoat, Tucker Hathcoat, Doug Linneberger, Corbin Foster and Drew Guenther will be serving as pallbearers; and Lanny Vines, Windell House, Nolan House and Mercedes Young serving as honorary pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hathcoat died peacefully surrounded by family members on November 16, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Tyler.
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Bertrand (Bert) Jones
Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He was quick to help whenever he felt the need and never met a stranger. He belonged to Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
The Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Ethan Leach of Pickton works on his structural welding project at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For information about the welding program or other workforce education programs call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of...
Nine Longview, TX Holiday Events To Get You In The Christmas Spirit
The City of Longview has scheduled holiday events starting this week through December to spread cheer throughout the region. Get ready to celebrate the holidays in Longview with events that will put you into the holiday spirit from Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas social events, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Mineola looking for another postseason upset this Friday night
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The Mineola Yellowjackets are playing their best ball at the right time, and Head coach Luke Blackwell says the adversity they faced early in the season helped them to be successful down the stretch. “Our kids realize we’re not a typical 4 seed team and we’ve played some good ball and […]
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
ketk.com
Power restored to south Tyler after outage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts
TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
KLTV
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event
LONGVIEW, Texas — NOTE FOR WEB: Story aired on Sunday's show at 10:17 p.m. It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event. Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event...
Lanes reopened after overturned 18-wheeler closes traffic on Highway 271 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on Highway 271 have been reopened, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of Highway 271. Officials said all lanes of traffic on the highway are closed and drivers are […]
David Alexander Johnson
David Alexander Johnson, age 84, of Mount Vernon, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Talco City Cemetery in Talco, Texas at 10 a.m. with Pastor Pepper Puryear officiating.
