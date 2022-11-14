ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Siebel Newsom Testifies Against Former ‘Kingmaker’ Harvey Weinstein

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress and documentary filmmaker, burst into tears as she began her testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s trial in Los Angeles on Monday, The Associated Press reports. Known as Jane Doe #4 in the case, Siebel Newsom is married to Gov. Gavin Newsom and alleges she was raped by Weinstein in 2005. Like the other women Weinstein is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, Siebel Newsom’s name is not being spoken in court.
US News and World Report

Oscar-Winner Paul Haggis Ordered to Pay $7.5 Million in Civil Rape Case

(Reuters) -A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said. The verdict came after a 15-day civil trial...
POZ

Revisit a Latino AIDS Icon in a New Documentary

Pedro Zamora was a Cuban-American AIDS educator in Miami when he was cast in the third season of MTV’s reality TV show The Real World: San Francisco, which aired in 1994. One of the first openly gay and HIV-positive people depicted on television, Zamora won over viewers with his charisma, smarts and, yes, movie-star looks. “I thought being on the series would be a great way to show how a young person actually deals with HIV and AIDS,” he told POZ in our third issue, dated August/September 1994. He also showed the world that a gay person with HIV could fall in love and get married. In another groundbreaking cultural moment, the series broadcast the (then-illegal) wedding of Zamora and Sean Sasser, a fellow HIV-positive AIDS educator whom Zamora met at an LGBT march in Washington, DC. Alas, Zamora died of AIDS-related illness just hours after the final episode aired in November. He was 22.
GMA

More than 130 feminist groups sign an open letter to Amber Heard

More than 130 feminist leaders, including Gloria Steinem and Women's March Action, released an open letter in support of Amber Heard, five months after the verdict in the defamation case between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp. "​​We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her....
POZ

Together Again to Stop HIV

Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
