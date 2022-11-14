Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’
In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand in the downtown Los Angeles...
SFGate
Jennifer Siebel Newsom Testifies Against Former ‘Kingmaker’ Harvey Weinstein
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress and documentary filmmaker, burst into tears as she began her testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s trial in Los Angeles on Monday, The Associated Press reports. Known as Jane Doe #4 in the case, Siebel Newsom is married to Gov. Gavin Newsom and alleges she was raped by Weinstein in 2005. Like the other women Weinstein is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, Siebel Newsom’s name is not being spoken in court.
Church of Scientology is on opposite ends of two celebrity rape cases in L.A., New York
The trials of 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson and 'Crash' director Paul Haggis on either coast have moved Scientology into the spotlight.
US News and World Report
Oscar-Winner Paul Haggis Ordered to Pay $7.5 Million in Civil Rape Case
(Reuters) -A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said. The verdict came after a 15-day civil trial...
Anne Heche's estate is being sued for $2 million by the woman who was renting the house she crashed into
Lynne Mishele is suing Anne Heche's estate for $2 million in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress," and "trespass."
TV producer Eric Weinberg has $5-million bail revoked after judge labels him danger to society
Eric Weinberg, a former co-executive producer of the TV show "Scrubs," was led away Tuesday in handcuffs after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts, including rape and sexual battery.
Harvey Weinstein's attorney cross-examines accuser Jennifer Siebel-Newsom
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein 's attorneys.
Prosecutor: Danny Masterson Used `Force, Fear or Threats' in Rapes
"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson used "force, fear or threats" to sexually assault three women and should be convicted of rape, a prosecutor told a downtown jury Tuesday, but the defense countered that the alleged victims lied about their relations with the entertainer.
Judge delays decision on L.A. County's proposal to settle a homeless lawsuit
A federal judge on Monday held back a decision on L.A. County's proposed settlement of a 2020 lawsuit accusing it of failing to address homelessness.
Revisit a Latino AIDS Icon in a New Documentary
Pedro Zamora was a Cuban-American AIDS educator in Miami when he was cast in the third season of MTV’s reality TV show The Real World: San Francisco, which aired in 1994. One of the first openly gay and HIV-positive people depicted on television, Zamora won over viewers with his charisma, smarts and, yes, movie-star looks. “I thought being on the series would be a great way to show how a young person actually deals with HIV and AIDS,” he told POZ in our third issue, dated August/September 1994. He also showed the world that a gay person with HIV could fall in love and get married. In another groundbreaking cultural moment, the series broadcast the (then-illegal) wedding of Zamora and Sean Sasser, a fellow HIV-positive AIDS educator whom Zamora met at an LGBT march in Washington, DC. Alas, Zamora died of AIDS-related illness just hours after the final episode aired in November. He was 22.
More than 130 feminist groups sign an open letter to Amber Heard
More than 130 feminist leaders, including Gloria Steinem and Women's March Action, released an open letter in support of Amber Heard, five months after the verdict in the defamation case between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp. "We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her....
Together Again to Stop HIV
Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
Comments / 0