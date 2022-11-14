ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Munizza

Mrs. Ella Munizza, age 97, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was a long-time resident of Bogalusa, La. and a member of Talley’s Chapel Church. Mrs. Munizza enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles, watching her news, and listening to Gaither music. She is...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Washington Parish Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month with programs!. November is Native American Heritage Month! It’s a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native people. It’s also a time...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight

The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
THIBODAUX, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Hess

Shirley Ann Hess, a resident of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 65. She is survived by her partner of twenty-two years, Michael “Mike” Sigrist; two daughters, Regina Faye Martin and Rebecca Ann Martin; ten grandchildren, Brittany Creppel, Kaleb Bruce, Brendon Gautreaux, Bregan Dewey, Brook Dewey, Hailey Cheramie, Braden Billiot, Brailey Lasseigne, Braxton Lasseigne and Adalyn Broussard; five great grandchildren, Kylie Thorp, Kole Thorp, Nathan Blackwell, Kaleia Bruce and Malayia Cheramie; eight siblings, Cecile Hess, Huey Paul Hess, Theresa Pierce, Joyce DeMolle, Terry Landry, Malinda Barrios, Letti Ann Martinovich and Leslie Fontaine.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

No. 23 SLU Heads to Nicholls in Search of Southland Title, River Bell

The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will can win its third Southland Conference championship with a win in Thursday’s 6 p.m. River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 SLC) and the host Colonels (3-7, 3-2 SLC) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of...
HAMMOND, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche

A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
GRAND ISLE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Church News

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
BOGALUSA, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash

On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Accident Lands Car Upside Down on Top of Louisiana Home

With just one look at the picture taken by the Zachary Fire Department just outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, you immediately know that something isn't right. In fact, if you just casually glance at it, you might think it was something done purposefully in advance of the upcoming Christmas season, but on closer inspection, you definitely realize that something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy