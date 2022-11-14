Read full article on original website
Munizza
Mrs. Ella Munizza, age 97, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was a long-time resident of Bogalusa, La. and a member of Talley’s Chapel Church. Mrs. Munizza enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles, watching her news, and listening to Gaither music. She is...
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Washington Parish Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month with programs!. November is Native American Heritage Month! It’s a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native people. It’s also a time...
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Silver alert canceled for Houma woman
Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin, 80, of Houma.
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 25-31, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 44: $240,000, F&R Farms LLC to German Cruz and Katy Zuniga. CHAPMAN DRIVE 73566: $357,500, Rene J. Chapotel and Adrienne Manette Giroir Chapotel to Dylan A. Casper. CRESTWOOD ESTATES, PHASE 1, LOT 31: $245,000, Succession of Hollis Lamar Odom Jr. to Glendal W. Brupbacher Jr. GREAT...
Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight
The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, a resident of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 65. She is survived by her partner of twenty-two years, Michael “Mike” Sigrist; two daughters, Regina Faye Martin and Rebecca Ann Martin; ten grandchildren, Brittany Creppel, Kaleb Bruce, Brendon Gautreaux, Bregan Dewey, Brook Dewey, Hailey Cheramie, Braden Billiot, Brailey Lasseigne, Braxton Lasseigne and Adalyn Broussard; five great grandchildren, Kylie Thorp, Kole Thorp, Nathan Blackwell, Kaleia Bruce and Malayia Cheramie; eight siblings, Cecile Hess, Huey Paul Hess, Theresa Pierce, Joyce DeMolle, Terry Landry, Malinda Barrios, Letti Ann Martinovich and Leslie Fontaine.
No. 23 SLU Heads to Nicholls in Search of Southland Title, River Bell
The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will can win its third Southland Conference championship with a win in Thursday’s 6 p.m. River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 SLC) and the host Colonels (3-7, 3-2 SLC) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of...
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
St. Mary School District suspends girls basketball team for 45 days after fight
The St. Mary Parish School District has suspended the Morgan City girls' basketball team for 45 days after a fight during their last game – a decision which will have ripple down impacts on local teams. The Lady Tigers played Jeanerette on Nov. 15 and won 38-25. The St....
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going into Tuesday morning in the Lakewood area of Luling. We're told that each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash
On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Accident Lands Car Upside Down on Top of Louisiana Home
With just one look at the picture taken by the Zachary Fire Department just outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, you immediately know that something isn't right. In fact, if you just casually glance at it, you might think it was something done purposefully in advance of the upcoming Christmas season, but on closer inspection, you definitely realize that something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.
