NBA trade rumors: Jae Crowder heading to mystery team in three-team trade
The Suns are closing in on a Jae Crowder trade according to NBA trade rumors. But where will he end up?. Jae Crowder, though technically a member of the Phoenix Suns, has yet to suit up for the team this year. He and the team have mutually agreed to pursue options in the trade market to find Crowder a new team.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James trade to Suns? NBA scout says Phoenix is 'ideal candidate' for Lakers star
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Los Angeles Lakers' 3-10 start to the season. And the Phoenix Suns are evidently an "ideal candidate" to trade for the NBA superstar. ...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA
Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the game today. Despite his not being extremely athletic by NBA standards, Luka Doncic is still one of the best scorers and playmakers in the game. Whether he is facing single-coverage or double teams, Luka Doncic can dissect most defenses on...
Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running
The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
WWL-TV
Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento
More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
The Ringer
How the 3-Point Shot Revolutionized the NBA With Mike Prada
Kyle and Seerat are joined by Mike Prada from The Athletic to discuss his new book, Spaced Out: How the NBA’s Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball. They begin by diving into the book’s central theme, exploring the definition of “purity” in basketball, and pondering whether James Naismith would recognize the modern game next to the one he created (7:42). Next, they talk about legendary coach John McClendon’s contributions to the speed of the game, and dissect how some of these developments have led to certain types of players being pushed out of the league, with Roy Hibbert as a prime example (12:47). They end the pod by examining how Billy Knight’s archaic team-building philosophy as the Hawks GM ultimately stunted his team’s development and the culture of accepting new ideas in the today’s NBA (37:28).
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Point Guard
Building the perfect all-time NBA point guard is not an easy task. A player with the skills of Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Gary Payton, and other legends would dominate the NBA in any era.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Embiid catches fire; Knicks' Thibodeau on hot seat?
We did it — one week down without a major NBA scandal!. So, with that in mind, it’s time for our weekly NBA stock watch. "Rising" might be a bit of an understatement here. After a rough start to the season — one which included some lifeless performances against inferior teams, a revelation of an offseason foot injury, the flu and more losses than anyone in Sixers-land thought they’d encounter in the season’s first month — Embiid exploded for the best regular season back-to-back performance of the year.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
TMZ.com
T.I. & Son Domani Bringing 'Trap Museum' to ATL Hawks Game
T.I. has been performing at Atlanta Hawks' games for 10 years and for his next halftime performance, he's bringing his son Domani along as the father-son duo are bridging their Trap Museum brand with the team. T.I. and Domani will perform their "Family Connect" single on November 23 when the...
