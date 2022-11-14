ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FanSided

Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running

The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
MEMPHIS, TN
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento

More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Ringer

How the 3-Point Shot Revolutionized the NBA With Mike Prada

Kyle and Seerat are joined by Mike Prada from The Athletic to discuss his new book, Spaced Out: How the NBA’s Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball. They begin by diving into the book’s central theme, exploring the definition of “purity” in basketball, and pondering whether James Naismith would recognize the modern game next to the one he created (7:42). Next, they talk about legendary coach John McClendon’s contributions to the speed of the game, and dissect how some of these developments have led to certain types of players being pushed out of the league, with Roy Hibbert as a prime example (12:47). They end the pod by examining how Billy Knight’s archaic team-building philosophy as the Hawks GM ultimately stunted his team’s development and the culture of accepting new ideas in the today’s NBA (37:28).
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Embiid catches fire; Knicks' Thibodeau on hot seat?

We did it — one week down without a major NBA scandal!. So, with that in mind, it’s time for our weekly NBA stock watch. "Rising" might be a bit of an understatement here. After a rough start to the season — one which included some lifeless performances against inferior teams, a revelation of an offseason foot injury, the flu and more losses than anyone in Sixers-land thought they’d encounter in the season’s first month — Embiid exploded for the best regular season back-to-back performance of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
TMZ.com

T.I. & Son Domani Bringing 'Trap Museum' to ATL Hawks Game

T.I. has been performing at Atlanta Hawks' games for 10 years and for his next halftime performance, he's bringing his son Domani along as the father-son duo are bridging their Trap Museum brand with the team. T.I. and Domani will perform their "Family Connect" single on November 23 when the...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

