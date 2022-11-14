Kyle and Seerat are joined by Mike Prada from The Athletic to discuss his new book, Spaced Out: How the NBA’s Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball. They begin by diving into the book’s central theme, exploring the definition of “purity” in basketball, and pondering whether James Naismith would recognize the modern game next to the one he created (7:42). Next, they talk about legendary coach John McClendon’s contributions to the speed of the game, and dissect how some of these developments have led to certain types of players being pushed out of the league, with Roy Hibbert as a prime example (12:47). They end the pod by examining how Billy Knight’s archaic team-building philosophy as the Hawks GM ultimately stunted his team’s development and the culture of accepting new ideas in the today’s NBA (37:28).

2 DAYS AGO