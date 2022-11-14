Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her

Thousands of mink were released from their cages at a northwestern Ohio farm in an overnight breaking and entering episode, authorities said Tuesday. Between 25,000 and 40,000 mink were let loose after a suspect or suspects broke into the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, Ohio, and destroyed fencing, sending the animals out of their cages sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday, the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO