KGO
Video shows SUV slamming into LA sheriff's office recruits during morning run
WHITTIER, Calif. -- New surveillance video shows a direct view of a wrong-way driver slamming into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Southern California on Wednesday. The footage, however, still leaves unanswered a key question: Why?. WARNING: The video is graphic and has been edited for broadcast purposes. From a...
KGO
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted. The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time. Data...
KGO
This is why New Jersey's reinstated bear hunt won't curb interactions with humans
The black bears of New Jersey can run, but they can't hide, from the onslaught of hunters who will soon seek them as their prized quarry. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to reinstate the state's annual bear hunt, citing a significant increase in bear sightings around the state. But animal conservationists are criticizing the decision, stating that it won't lead to a decrease in human and bear interactions.
