ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton competing in tournament at Lakeshore

Franklinton is competing in the Titans Thanksgiving Tourney 2022 that is being held Nov. 21-23 at Lakeshore High School to start its regular season. On Monday, Franklinton is tipping off against Fontainebleau at 6 p.m. The Demons are the middle game of a tripleheader on Monday. Lakeshore and Jewel Sumner...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

No. 23 SLU Heads to Nicholls in Search of Southland Title, River Bell

The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will can win its third Southland Conference championship with a win in Thursday’s 6 p.m. River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 SLC) and the host Colonels (3-7, 3-2 SLC) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of...
HAMMOND, LA
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

What’s happening this weekend Nov. 17 – Nov. 19

This cold weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche brings us football, comedy, trucks, art, and more!!. Nicholls Vs Southeastern Louisiana Tailgate and River Bell Classic | Thursday, November 17 | Tailgate: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Cheer on the Colonels as they take on Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium! Join fans before the game from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in LOT 12 for a special tailgate hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism! Enjoy authentic Cajun food, a photo booth, local items, sweet treats, and much more!
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Coker

David Shane Coker, a native of Rome, GA and a resident of Slidell, La, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 45. He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany Gottsponer Coker; sons, Robert, Richard and Randall; brother, Vern (Nikki) Cockerham; mother-in-law, Betsy Gottsponer of Yuma, Ariz.; brothers-in-law, Lance Russell and Travis Russell; nephews, Vern (PeeWee) Cockerham, Jr. and Zachary Cockerham; nieces, Amanda Hass, Kirstie Cockerham and Alexis Cockerham; and several grand nephews and nieces.
SLIDELL, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Washington Parish Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month with programs!. November is Native American Heritage Month! It’s a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native people. It’s also a time...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Supermarket to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette

What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy