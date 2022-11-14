Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?
On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid Death
Neighbors of singer and actor Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at the age of 34, heard “screaming” and “yelling” coming from the house as Carter was found, according to multiple reports.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Net Worth 2022: Singer Had $200 Million During His Prime Years Before Filing for Bankruptcy in 2013
Aaron Carter was one of the biggest stars in the music industry during his prime years in the late 90s after releasing his first song "Crush on You." He reportedly earned hundreds of millions of dollars at the time, but the big question is; how much was his net worth before he passed away?
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Sweetest Moments With Son Prince: Family Album
His legacy. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed their son, Prince, one year before the pop star's death at age 34. The "Aaron's Party" singer and his then-fiancée became parents in November 2021. At the time, Carter revealed that Martin underwent an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor. Shortly after Prince's birth, the Florida […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death
Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Melanie Martin Photographed Moving Her Things Out Of Aaron Carter’s House 4 Days After His Death
Aaron Carter‘s fiancée Melanie Martin was seen moving her belongings out of the late singer’s Lancaster, Calif. home on Wednesday, Nov. 9 — just days after his body was discovered in the bathtub at the residence. Melanie was accompanied by a few friends as she carried her stuff into a moving van. Police could be seen at the scene as well, ensuring Melanie’s safety and a smooth transition.
realitytitbit.com
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter breaks down in tears as band pays tribute to little brother Aaron
The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was visibly emotional on stage at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, 6 November, as the band paid tribute to his brother Aaron Carter who was found dead at home on Saturday.The US musician, 34, opened for his elder brother’s band numerous times.Nick’s bandmates hugged him as the group took a moment to remember his brother.“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth,” Nick wrote in an Instagram post. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Nick Carter mourns late 'baby brother' Aaron Carter
Nick Carter broke his silence Sunday regarding the death of his younger brother and fellow singer, Aaron.
Aaron Carter was in physical decline in days before he died: manager
Aaron Carter’s manager was taken aback by the embattled entertainer’s frail appearance just two days before he was tragically found dead. “He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” Taylor Helgeson tells Page Six exclusively. “He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.” Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells us he met with the “I Want Candy” singer at a music studio the week he passed because they had plans to work on a new album together. When the Big Umbrella Management exec saw his client’s...
Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir
Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Break Adoption News to Daughter Nova
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were forced to go there this week. At long last, the couple was forced to confront one of the most personal and painful decisions anyone can make: the giving up of one’s child for adoption. As veteran Teen Mom viewers and followers know well,...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Dead: Cause of Death 'Suspicious,' Linked to Legal Battle?
Aaron Carter is dead. This is a shocking news as most fans, even though aware of the tough times he has had, cannot get it out from their minds the young boy who rose to fame after his brother, Nick Carter did. He was a known singer and even a recognised actor. This is a tragedy indeed.
