Franklinton competing in tournament at Lakeshore
Franklinton is competing in the Titans Thanksgiving Tourney 2022 that is being held Nov. 21-23 at Lakeshore High School to start its regular season. On Monday, Franklinton is tipping off against Fontainebleau at 6 p.m. The Demons are the middle game of a tripleheader on Monday. Lakeshore and Jewel Sumner...
No. 23 SLU Heads to Nicholls in Search of Southland Title, River Bell
The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will can win its third Southland Conference championship with a win in Thursday’s 6 p.m. River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 SLC) and the host Colonels (3-7, 3-2 SLC) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of...
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Coker
David Shane Coker, a native of Rome, GA and a resident of Slidell, La, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 45. He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany Gottsponer Coker; sons, Robert, Richard and Randall; brother, Vern (Nikki) Cockerham; mother-in-law, Betsy Gottsponer of Yuma, Ariz.; brothers-in-law, Lance Russell and Travis Russell; nephews, Vern (PeeWee) Cockerham, Jr. and Zachary Cockerham; nieces, Amanda Hass, Kirstie Cockerham and Alexis Cockerham; and several grand nephews and nieces.
Munizza
Mrs. Ella Munizza, age 97, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was a long-time resident of Bogalusa, La. and a member of Talley’s Chapel Church. Mrs. Munizza enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles, watching her news, and listening to Gaither music. She is...
Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, a resident of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 65. She is survived by her partner of twenty-two years, Michael “Mike” Sigrist; two daughters, Regina Faye Martin and Rebecca Ann Martin; ten grandchildren, Brittany Creppel, Kaleb Bruce, Brendon Gautreaux, Bregan Dewey, Brook Dewey, Hailey Cheramie, Braden Billiot, Brailey Lasseigne, Braxton Lasseigne and Adalyn Broussard; five great grandchildren, Kylie Thorp, Kole Thorp, Nathan Blackwell, Kaleia Bruce and Malayia Cheramie; eight siblings, Cecile Hess, Huey Paul Hess, Theresa Pierce, Joyce DeMolle, Terry Landry, Malinda Barrios, Letti Ann Martinovich and Leslie Fontaine.
Lafayette’s burning bridge: Young people are leaving
One way of looking at the latest One Acadiana survey data: Lafayette’s quality of life is both too good and not good enough. That has me worried we may be too satisfied to respond to the trends threatening our future. Community revitalization expert Quint Studer was back in town...
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
A Louisiana musician's album, "Full Circle," featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road.
Dozens of Louisiana United Methodist churches have officially disaffiliated from the U.M.C.
The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church met in a special session last Saturday to approve the votes of the dozens of churches to officially disaffiliate from the U.M.C.
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro
A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
Shooting possibly linked to fight outside Louisiana biker bar, detectives say
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
