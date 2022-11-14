Read full article on original website
Confusion, finger-pointing, opposing views at Egypt's COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A day before UN climate talks were supposed to wrap up, negotiators appeared to be far apart on all the major issues being discussed. Will countries get behind a proposal to phase down all fossil fuels? Will the demands of developing nations that rich countries compensate them for climate impacts be part of a final deal? What about calls to lower interest rates and overhaul how world financing works so that developing nations can invest in green energies? The resounding answer to all of these questions appeared to be “no” for most of Thursday, at least if one carefully parses rhetoric and readouts from closed-door meetings. That was not to say that a significant deal couldn’t be reached, however. There would be another round of talks on Friday with extensions into the weekend a possibility. A look at where thing stand late Thursday.
Qatar's maverick ruler eyes soft power win with World Cup
DOHA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The World Cup could hand Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani his crowning achievement on the global stage or a fiasco to be relished by Arab adversaries who resent Qatar for backing outlawed Islamist movements and for punching above its weight.
Family: Egypt activist very, very thin after hunger strike
CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said they were allowed to see him for the first time in nearly a month on Thursday and that he is “very very thin” after ending a hunger strike that prompted widespread concern for his health. The activists’ mother, aunt and one of his sisters visited Abdel-Fattah at the prison of Wadi el-Natroun, north of Cairo. They said the conversation was conducted through a pane of glass with a headset, during which he told them that he halted his hunger strike after collapsing in the shower last week. “He was exhausted, weak and vulnerable,” the family said in a statement, read out by Abdel-Fattah’s aunt Ahdaf Soueif to journalists at the family’s Cairo home. “He was very, very thin.” Abdel-Fattah, who turns 41 on Friday, is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy voices. He had intensified a hunger strike and halted all calories and water earlier in November to coincide with the start of the U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Gizmodo
Vast Majority of People Who Invest in Bitcoin Inevitably Lose Money, Study Shows
Around three quarters of newfound bitcoin investors have lost money when putting their funds into the great crypto game, according to new research from one of the world’s leading central bank institutions. A working paper from the Bank of International Settlements released Monday looked at the crypto world from...
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday.
Gizmodo
World's Population Reaches 8 Billion People for the First Time—and That's Fine!
Sometime today, November 15, the 8 billionth human on Earth is projected to be born. It could be happening right now, as I write this (or you read this). Or maybe it happened hours ago. But regardless of the exact second, today we officially enter a world with an estimated 8 billion people in it, according to a new report from the United Nations.
Climate, politics double threat as Tigris-Euphrates shrivels
A combination of climate change and politics is threatening the Tigris-Euphrates river system, one of the world's most vulnerable watersheds
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.
Morocco calls up Zaroury in World Cup squad to replace Harit
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has added winger Anass Zaroury to its World Cup squad to replace the injured Amine Harit. The Moroccan team announced late Wednesday that Zaroury was replacing midfielder Harit, who was taken off the field by stretcher with a left knee injury on Sunday playing in the French league for Marseille.
Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine
Just over a century ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia's hunger for territory would continue to roil Europe unless Ukraine could be separated from Moscow
BBC
Alaa Abdel Fattah: Egypt prison broke activist's hunger strike - family
The family of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah says his hunger strike was broken for him last Friday by prison authorities in Egypt after he had a "near-death experience". Abdel Fattah told his mother, sister and aunt during a visit that he collapsed in his cell and awoke with...
World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay
World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer, despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams. Earlier this year, the U.S. national teams decided to split prize money, which means that the haul from playing...
Gizmodo
Space Travel Company Inches Closer to Creating 'Astronaut Experience' for Tourists to View Earth From the Edge of Space
Space Perspective announced its plans to launch a marine spaceport for its balloon-borne capsules, which are designed to take space tourists on trips to the edge of space. The MS Voyager will be the first in a fleet of oceanic launch platforms for the company’s Spaceship Neptune balloon system, which are meant to travel to the stratosphere, the Florida-based company announced on Tuesday.
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
British government blocks takeover of Welsh semiconductor producer
BEIS has ‘national security’ concerns over China-owned Nexperia which took control of Newport Wafer Fab
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict - paper
MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
Phys.org
Policy changes could make charcoal more sustainable
Eclipsed by energy sources such as gas and electricity, charcoal is often left out of contemporary discussions about the global energy transition. It's a resource that some manufacturing processes, such as steel and silicon production, are switching to, and one that people worldwide continue to use by choice. Charcoal production grew from 36 million tons in 1995 to 54 million tons in 2019.
