The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Michigan State basketball preview; DJ Wagner commits

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats face Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans in college basketball’s Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News about Michigan State. He also talked with Ben Roberts of Kentucky.com about Kentucky and also about DJ Wagner’s commitment to the Wildcats, completing UK’s top-ranked class of 2023. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

