The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Michigan State basketball preview; DJ Wagner commits

By John Clay
 3 days ago

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats face Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans in college basketball’s Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News about Michigan State. He also talked with Ben Roberts of Kentucky.com about Kentucky and also about DJ Wagner’s commitment to the Wildcats, completing UK’s top-ranked class of 2023. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game

What this Kentucky basketball team needs, Michigan State will be there to provide

Kentucky basketball gains a little more support in first Top 25 rankings of the season

How Kentucky and Michigan State match up — with a game prediction

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines

The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

