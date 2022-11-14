ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Bare Baby Bump On Instagram

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo is sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. Over the weekend, the model showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Stories. Prinsloo and her husband Adam Levine are gearing up to welcome their third child .

The photo shows Prinsloo in a walk-in closet posing with her baby bump and revealed that she's been feeling under the weather. "Day 10 of being sick. Send help," she wrote alongside the photo, according to Page Six who grabbed a screenshot of the photo before it disappeared after 24 hours.

Photo: Instagram/@BehatiPrinsloo

The pregnancy update comes after Levine's highly publicized cheating scandal . Despite the scandal which involved a year-long affair with another woman, Levine and Behati have been spotted a couple of times , including a trip to the beach with their two daughters and picking up their children from school in Montecito, California.

The Maroon 5 frontman issued a statement about the allegations back in September:

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

