Teen driver facing manslaughter charges in fiery Redwood City crash

2 dead in multi-car crash in Redwood City 00:50

REDWOOD CITY -- A 17-year-old in the hospital is facing possible vehicular manslaughter charges for a fiery crash earlier this month in Redwood City , the district attorney said Monday.

Two people died in the Nov. 4 crash in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue just before 8 p.m. A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection.

A 17-year-old driver and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. On Monday, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told KPIX an email that "vehicular manslaughter is definitely one of the charges we will consider after receiving all of the police reports."

Wagstaffe also said that while he was told initially that Redwood City police had arrested the driver, he learned Monday that police have not yet arrested him and he has not left the hospital.

The DA's office has not yet charged the teen but will do so when he is out of the hospital and available for court proceedings, Wagstaffe said.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to contact the Redwood City police department's Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.