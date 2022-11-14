Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
krcrtv.com
A sneak peak at this year's Redding Garden of Lights!
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Garden of Lights is celebrating its third season starting Friday with more lights and activities. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and it’s bigger and better than ever. Turtle Bay marketing director Seth McGaha said they have new light displays, a new...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County concerned as daytime patrols come to a halt
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County sheriff's deputies will no longer be patrolling during the daytime. “Without a patrol, I don't see how things are going to get better. It's just going to get a whole lot worse," said Bob Cheadle, the owner of Los Molinos Feeds. That's the fear...
actionnewsnow.com
Toys for Tots returns to Butte, Tehama counties
CHICO, Calif. - It’s the time of the year when people can help make the holiday a little brighter for children across Northern California. The annual Toys for Tots returns to Tehama and Butte counties. People can drop off new, unwrapped or monetary donations outside the Walmart in Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: November 16 – 22
The Cascade Theatre this week features a band from my old stomping grounds in Ventura County, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. A number of local favorites are active this week, ranging from Honeybee at the Cicada Cantina, to Ashley Black at Dry Creek Station, to Joe Steele at Kelly’s Pub and Wine Bar. Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
actionnewsnow.com
7 CHP officers receive Medal of Valor award for 2020 plane crash at Benton Airpark
REDDING, Calif. - Seven employees with the California Highway Patrol received a Medal of Valor award on Tuesday for their actions after a plane crashed at the Benton Airpark in Redding in 2020. On August 27, 2020, a private plane attempting to take off crashed at the Benton Airpark. Sergeant...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after a train wreck in Siskiyou County
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - No one was injured after a train crashed near Dunsmuir on Tuesday, according to Union Pacific. Union Pacific said nine empty lumber cars derailed about two miles northwest of Dunsmuir. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cars were moved and train traffic resumed around 11...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after officers locate stolen items
REDDING, Calif. - A man was booked into the Shasta County Jail after officers found he had several stolen items. The Redding Police Department Bike Team arrested 30-year-old Karsen Tittle after they found he had items that were reported stolen from a person who was shopping at a grocery store on Wednesday.
Mount Shasta Herald
Don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner? These Siskiyou, Shasta County restaurants will
Take your pick of North State restaurants that serve Thanksgiving feasts or carry-out for drumsticks without pot-scrubbing drudgery. Chefs are preparing special holiday dinner menus for you and your family on Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day. Some have children's menus and vegetarian options, as well as traditional turkey,...
krcrtv.com
Felon arrested in Redding after police find AK 47 and AR 15 in RV
REDDING, Calif. — A felon was arrested Monday afternoon near the planetarium in Redding after police say they found multiple guns and armor-piercing ammunition in his RV. According to Redding police, the Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling the area of the Schreder Planetarium and Magnolia Park, along the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue when they came across Nicholas Curran, 45, Redding, walking in an alleyway with a pellet rifle.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected pipe bomb found in stolen vehicle
REDDING, Calif. - A suspected pipe bomb was found after the Redding Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday night. Police said they arrested Richard Terry, 58, after finding a disabled stolen vehicle on Pine Street at Tehama Street around 10 p.m. Monday. After placing Terry under arrest, officers...
actionnewsnow.com
Local hospitals challenged with rising RSV cases
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency rooms are filling up with patients dealing with respiratory illnesses as we enter the winter months. Mercy Medical Center in Redding had 145 kids test positive for RSV and eight admitted for care between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Enloe Medical Center in Chico said...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Corning Traffic Accident Occurs at Intersection
Gallagher Avenue Intersection Site of Injury Accident Between Two Vehicles. A traffic accident on November 16 involving two vehicles occurred at an intersection in Corning south of Red Bluff that resulted in minor injuries. The collision happened at the intersection of Gallagher and Edith avenues around 8:09 a.m. between a Dodge Ram and a Toyota Prius, partially blocking the roadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge struck the Prius, and the second vehicle then hit a telephone pole.
actionnewsnow.com
1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash
REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department found a suspected pipe bomb in a stolen car
REDDING, Calif. — Police say on November 14th, at 10:03 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle disabled on Pine and Tehama Street in Redding occupied by Richard Terry, age 58. Before Police arrested Terry, they searched the vehicle and during the search, a suspected pipe bomb was located in...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Election Update: Thin Margins, Ultra-Conservatives Lead Supervisor Races, 2245 Unprocessed Ballots Left
In Shasta County’s District 1 Supervisor race, Kevin Crye holds a narrow lead over opponent Erin Resner. Crye has 50.24 percent and 5,267 votes, to Resner’s 49.76 percent and 5,217 votes. Meanwhile, in Shasta County’s District 5 Supervisors race, Chris Kelstrom holds a slim lead over opponent Baron...
krcrtv.com
Redding DUI pursuit ends when suspect gets stuck at roadblock
REDDING, Calif. — A pursuit that started in Downtown Redding Monday night ended when the driver hit a dead end with no where to go. The Redding Police Department said it received a report of a possible drunk driver in Downtown Redding just after 11 p.m. Monday. When officers...
krcrtv.com
21st Annual Coats for Kids Program to provide warm winter items for families in need
North State winters can be especially hard for families struggling to make ends meet. A warm winter coat is something no child or adult should go without. That’s why the City of Redding’s Solid Waste Utility and Fire Department have joined forces with The Good News Rescue Mission to provide the 21st Annual Coats for Kids Donation Program, intending to collect new and gently used coats for children, then giving them to families in need.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 assists in DUI arrest after high speed pursuit
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif - A woman, suspected of DUI, led police on a 20-mile pursuit towards Burney reaching 100 mph. Late Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m. Redding Police officers responded to a possible DUI driver at the Safeway in the 1000 block of E. Cypress Avenue. Police say they...
