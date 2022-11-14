ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

‘I chased him, telling him to stop’: Gresham man’s truck stolen while he watched

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside. “We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Three dead in murder-suicide situation in Washington County

Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide situation at a home along Scholls Ferry Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance at a rural Washington County home along Scholls Ferry Road near the Southwest River Road intersection.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Bomb squad called out for suspicious package

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between Oct. 23-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 23 An assault was reported between two staff members at a nonprofit in the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. A woman was arrested and went to jail. A man known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges pulled a knife on a person that he accused of...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business

PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 15 public safety round-up

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

