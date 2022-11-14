Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
KATU.com
Wanted felon spotted near Rainier took hostage, fired at car, sheriff says
RAINIER, Ore. — A man law enforcement officials say is armed and dangerous and wanted on a long list of charges was still at large Wednesday night. Columbia County deputies are looking for 41-year-old Kevin J. Reynolds, who has been spotted near Rainier the last couple of days. Sheriff...
KATU.com
Babysitter faces manslaughter, other charges after infant dies in Portland hospital
A woman is facing manslaughter and other charges after a 10-month-old baby she was caring for died in a Portland hospital after suffering “abusive head trauma,” the Coos County District Attorney’s Office said. Hayley Reanne Steele, 27, called 911 on Monday to report that an infant she...
kptv.com
‘I chased him, telling him to stop’: Gresham man’s truck stolen while he watched
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside. “We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”
KATU.com
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County; 2 victims and suspect all dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a double homicide in Washington County. The suspected shooter is also deceased. On Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road, which is at the intersection of Scholls Ferry and Scholls-Sherwood Road.
KATU.com
Three dead in murder-suicide situation in Washington County
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide situation at a home along Scholls Ferry Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance at a rural Washington County home along Scholls Ferry Road near the Southwest River Road intersection.
KATU.com
Police arrest driver who crashed into school bus Monday afternoon in Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on the crash yesterday in Gresham involving a school bus. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Driver evading police crashes into school bus in Gresham. Portland Police say they attempted a traffic stop on the truck that hit the bus just a minute before. Police say the...
KATU.com
Wanted 'armed & dangerous' felon spotted near Rainier, schools briefly under lock-in
RAINIER, Ore. — Columbia County deputies are still looking for a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous, and the search put some Rainier schools under lock-in procedures on Wednesday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office asked people to lock their doors and stay inside Tuesday night while they...
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
KATU.com
Police looking for white Chevy Equinox involved with Saturday hit-and-run in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview Police are looking for a hit-and-run vehicle that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. Police say just about 7:20 p.m., Saturday night, they were called to the intersection of 15th and Tennant Way in Longview on a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. Officials...
Tigard Police Log: Bomb squad called out for suspicious package
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between Oct. 23-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 23 An assault was reported between two staff members at a nonprofit in the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. A woman was arrested and went to jail. A man known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges pulled a knife on a person that he accused of...
KATU.com
Deputies search for wanted felon near Rainier, Oregon; considered 'armed and dangerous'
Deputies searched for a wanted felon near the city of Rainier on Tuesday, saying he was considered armed and dangerous, and asked people living in the area to stay inside and secure their homes. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement agencies searched for 41-year-old Kevin J. Reynolds near...
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
Chronicle
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business
PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
