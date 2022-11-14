Read full article on original website
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
fox5ny.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties ahead of massive snowstorm
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State
New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
Are Those Bricks? What’s Causing This Upstate NY Tree To Glow Red
A glowing tree in the woods? It might not be from what you think either. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently shared an incredible photo of a tree that's turning heads. At first glance, the tree looks as though there are bricks inside the bark, burning...
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
Town of Union Has $1.5 Million for Business Development Grants
The Town of Union Economic Development office has over a million dollars to help spur business development in the western part of Broome County. The Union E.D.O. has set up a new $1.5-million grant program using money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. According to a news release from...
Why Windshield Wiper Blades Shouldn’t Be Popped Up Overnight
There's a huge lake effect snowstorm coming to Western New York. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all of Erie County by Thursday evening and lasting until Sunday afternoon. The worst of the lake effect snowstorm looks to be the City of Buffalo and areas just south,...
Spike in Car vs. Deer Collisions in Southern Tier Expected to Continue
For a second time in the past couple of weeks, Emergency Services dispatch operators in the region are reporting a large increase in the number of collisions involving vehicles and deer on Southern Tier roadways and say even more are expected in the next few days. Besides the animals being...
wrvo.org
Finger Lakes wineries call for crackdown on crypto mining
Finger Lakes winemakers are calling on Gov. Hochul to take action against a crypto mining operation they claim is threatening their livelihood. Ian Thorsen McCarthy said he moved his winemaking operation from California to the Finger Lakes about a year and a half ago because of the tight-knit agricultural community and incredible natural resources.
Say Goodbye To Rodeos In New York State?
The summer may be long gone and the rodeo season may be over here in New York State but there are some who are already looking ahead to the next season. With the popularity of the show "Yellowstone", there are new fans of cowboys and cowgirls and the western lifestyle.
A waiting game as Buffalo and WNY on alert for potential snowfall rates as high a 5 inches per hour
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
New York state primed for more ‘renewable’ natural gas
Utility company UGI will work with a dairy farm in upstate New York to develop so-called renewable natural gas.
New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit
Anyone who has ever snuggled up with a warm drink, a fluffy blanket, and a soft sweater to watch Hallmark Christmas movies has found themselves dreaming about what it would be like to visit a cozy little town like the ones in the movies. Luckily for us, we won't have...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/17/22)
Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.
Byrne Dairy Opens in Endwell, Town of Chenango Store Receives OK
Broome County's second Byrne Dairy & Deli store has opened as the Syracuse-based company continues its aggressive expansion plan in the Binghamton area. The new store at 3100 Watson Boulevard in Endwell started operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The site was acquired for the Byrne Dairy store from Thomas Mazzanoble...
chronicle-express.com
‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’
The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
