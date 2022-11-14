ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
Finger Lakes wineries call for crackdown on crypto mining

Finger Lakes winemakers are calling on Gov. Hochul to take action against a crypto mining operation they claim is threatening their livelihood. Ian Thorsen McCarthy said he moved his winemaking operation from California to the Finger Lakes about a year and a half ago because of the tight-knit agricultural community and incredible natural resources.
Say Goodbye To Rodeos In New York State?

The summer may be long gone and the rodeo season may be over here in New York State but there are some who are already looking ahead to the next season. With the popularity of the show "Yellowstone", there are new fans of cowboys and cowgirls and the western lifestyle.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/17/22)

Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.
‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’

The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
