When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
capitalandmain.com
Despite Progress Under Newsom, Full Health Care Access Remains Elusive for Californians
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first term in office was marked by significant changes in some Californians’ paths to health care. By first expanding Medi-Cal to include all income eligible people ages 50 and over regardless of their immigration status, then signing a 2022 budget that added the 26-to-49 group, Newsom’s administration stepped closer to its stated ambition of “universal” coverage for all those who reside here.
Sacramento Superior Court rolling out jury summons postcards in November
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court announced earlier this month it will officially roll out its new system of jury summoning this Friday. Residents in Sacramento will receive postcards in place of traditional enclosed jury duty summons beginning Nov. 18. The change is being made in effort to...
riolindamessenger.com
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County
Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
ukenreport.com
Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento
PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
KCRA.com
Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
Sriracha! From the fields of Woodland into the iconic green-topped bottle | Bartell's Backroads
IRWINDALE, Calif. — When you think of sriracha, many people think of the “rooster sauce” made by Huy Fong Foods, Inc., but did you know the process starts in farmer Tom Muller’s pepper field near Woodland, California?. “Peppers are grown all over the state of California....
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US
Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
KCRA.com
Despite drought, rising costs, Sacramento officials emphasize the importance flood insurance
As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if...
SFist
Feathers Flying In Sactown Suburb After Postal Worker Fatally Bludgeons Aggressive, Menacing Turkey
A controversy over a postal worker killing a turkey that attacked delivery workers has gobbled up Sacramento Nextdoor, as a “drumstick gang” of wild turkeys has had tensions marinating for months. It is well-known that raccoons, geese, and turkeys are some of the biggest assholes of the animal...
SFGate
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
Costco approved for Natomas development despite environmental pushback | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council at Tuesday's meeting approved a plan to bring a Costco to Natomas. The Sacramento Planning and Design Commission approved the 160,526-square-foot project last month, but it continues to face environmental concerns. 42 miles of levees surround the Natomas area, which is also...
DOJ: 20 people, including employees, convicted in California DMV corruption cases
Over a dozen people in California were convicted and sentenced in connection to a series of Department of Motor Vehicle corruption cases throughout the state, including in the Los Angeles area, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said in a news release that the 20 defendants included DMV employees, owners of trucking schools, […]
Teenager that graduated high school this year might be elected to school board
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager from Northern California that recently graduated high school is leading in the election to a seat on the Fairfield-Suisun School Board, possibly making history. Jack Flynn, 18, is leading in the election for trustee for Area 5 of the school board. According to a news release from his […]
KTLA.com
Winning $41 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Sacramento
A lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery said the SuperLotto Plus ticket from Saturday’s drawing was purchased at a Chevron located at 2500 Fulton Avenue. The winning numbers were 2-5-17-40-46 with the Mega Ball number 1. Currently, the...
mix96sac.com
Official Sacramento Monopoly Game Just Released
The said it would be here by the holidays, and they were right! The official Sacramento-edition licensed Monopoly board is now for sale in stores around town and online. Several Sacramento businesses, landmarks, and community favorites are on the new official game board. You can move your game piece to the Tower Bridge, Old Sacramento, the Railroad Museum, the Capitol building or the Golden 1 Center. Other familiar spots include the Crocker Art Museum, Faces Nightclub, Land Park and East Lawn Memorial Park. And how fun to see Nash and Proper with a spot!
