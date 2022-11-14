ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Despite Progress Under Newsom, Full Health Care Access Remains Elusive for Californians

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first term in office was marked by significant changes in some Californians’ paths to health care. By first expanding Medi-Cal to include all income eligible people ages 50 and over regardless of their immigration status, then signing a 2022 budget that added the 26-to-49 group, Newsom’s administration stepped closer to its stated ambition of “universal” coverage for all those who reside here.
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County

Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento

PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US

Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
Winning $41 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Sacramento

A lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery said the SuperLotto Plus ticket from Saturday’s drawing was purchased at a Chevron located at 2500 Fulton Avenue. The winning numbers were 2-5-17-40-46 with the Mega Ball number 1. Currently, the...
Official Sacramento Monopoly Game Just Released

The said it would be here by the holidays, and they were right! The official Sacramento-edition licensed Monopoly board is now for sale in stores around town and online. Several Sacramento businesses, landmarks, and community favorites are on the new official game board. You can move your game piece to the Tower Bridge, Old Sacramento, the Railroad Museum, the Capitol building or the Golden 1 Center. Other familiar spots include the Crocker Art Museum, Faces Nightclub, Land Park and East Lawn Memorial Park. And how fun to see Nash and Proper with a spot!
