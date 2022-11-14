Gibsonburg's Smith finishes with 4th best season rushing total in Ohio prep history

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — As a 100-pound junior high football player, Connor Smith loved football, knew he wanted to play for hometown Gibsonburg High School, but never imagined what he would someday achieve with the Golden Bears.

Six years later, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Smith, a standout running back and linebacker, has concluded a remarkable, record-setting career.

In his prep football finale last Saturday — a 35-27 Division VII regional playoff semifinal loss to fourth-ranked Antwerp at Liberty Center — Smith turned in a relatively average performance.

Average...for him.

Smith carried 32 times for 289 yards and scored three touchdowns. On defense, he had 17 tackles, including the final one after Antwerp had intercepted a pass in the closing seconds.

Those rushing numbers took Smith to 3,433 yards on 370 carries this season, the fourth highest single-season rushing total in Ohio prep history. The three scores gave him 47 rushing TDs on the year, which ranks sixth best in state history.

“In the beginning of my career,” Smith said, “I just wanted to go out and play Friday night lights, and play for Gibsonburg. … But, as time went on, I knew I had to put in more work, and that eventually the hard work would pay off. Right now, just seeing what all that work led up to, it's kind of remarkable.”

Overall, he had 48 touchdowns (one receiving) and eight two-point conversions for a total of 304 points, Ohio’s 12th highest season point total.

In his career, Smith ended with 6,929 yards on 796 rushes, the 14th best yardage total in the state all-time. His 98 career rushing TDs rank 12th, and his 100 total TDs rank 15th.

“He's humble,” Gibsonburg coach Joe Wyant said. “He could be really arrogant with what he's done, but he never is. He does whatever you ask him to do. Sometimes it looks like he gives more effort on his 30th carry than he does on his first. ...He's once in a lifetime with being good and being humble.”

As for the school record book, Smith shattered Dave Mason's previous career rushing record of 6,006 yards (1997 to 2000), breaking it by one yard at the end of the regular season, and then adding 922 more rushing yards in Gibsonburg's three playoff games.

“At the beginning of the year, I knew I needed like 2,600 yards, so that's what I wrote down on a white board in my weight room at home,” Smith said. “...It was a big number at the time, and to think about it now, to surpass it by like 900 yards is pretty amazing to me. I never would have imagined that.”

In one stretch in the middle of the regular season, Smith had four straight 300-yard games — 346 in Week 4 against Tiffin Calvert, followed by 339 versus Northwood, 312 against Lakota, and 352 versus Monroeville.

“It takes more than one person to tackle him,” Wyant said. “He's not super fast, but he's quick and he's shifty. He sees holes. Sometimes he doesn't hit the hole, because he sees light somewhere else, and he cuts back.

“He just has desire. He drags guys five or 10 more yards, because he keeps his feet going. His legs are so strong.”

Smith added two more 300-plus efforts in the postseason, with 325 in the first round against Edgerton, and 308 in the second round against Waynesfield-Goshen.

On defense, he ended the season with 170 total tackles (11 for losses), four sacks, and one interception. In his career, Smith had 457 tackles, 31 TFL, 7½ sacks, and seven interceptions.

In four seasons, Smith never missed a game, an achievement he attributes to his seven-days-a-week weight training and cardiovascular workouts.

During the season, Monday through Friday, Smith lifted weights and did cardio work before school, then again in a 2 p.m. weight-training class, before afternoon football practice or games Friday.

“In my 49 years of being around sports and coaching, he's the most dedicated athlete I was fortunate enough to coach,” Wyant said, “and easily the hardest working.”

On Saturdays, Smith would rest in the morning and do a single session of weights and cardio in the afternoon. Sundays were the same as the weekdays, minus the practice or game.

If football was all Smith had done as an athlete at Gibsonburg, that would have already been plenty to create a great legacy.

But, on Monday, Smith began training for his senior wrestling season after going 49-1 and finishing as the 157-pound state champion in Division III last March. In doing so, he became the school's first state wrestling champion in 40 years.

He takes a 125-10 career wrestling record into the 2022-23 season, with a goal of an unbeaten season as a senior.

Smith said he has received recruiting interest for both football and wrestling, mostly from the Division III collegiate level. Carrying close to a 4.0 grade-point average at Gibsonburg, he hopes to continue with one of the sports at the next level, preferably football.