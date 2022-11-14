Gilbert Burns blasts Jorge Masvidal, claims he turned him down three times: “I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad”

Read full article on original website
Zachariah Propps
3d ago
Masvidal thinks Gilbert Burns doesn't have enough star power. And it's probably a good idea for him to pass on Burns. He' has heavy hands.
sbla
3d ago
masvidal has turned into the old washed upan overnight....your ufc run is over I'd be surprised if you ever win a big fight again bro
Gary Glenn
3d ago
Masvidal stands no chance of beating Burns in my opinion. But he should get a fight in before going to jail, which he will.
Eddie Alvarez thinks 'it's time for Round 3' with Michael Chandler, who says he loves the idea
Both Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler are down for a trilogy fight. Alvarez and Chandler engaged in almost nine rounds of carnage in two title fights under the Bellator banner, with Chandler winning their first meeting in 2011 by fourth-round submission and Alvarez exacting his revenge two years later in a close fight.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
Weili Zhang gets shout for next UFC opponent from Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg has been getting more involved in Mixed Martial Arts in recent months. The Meta CEO went viral in September when he posted a video of his MMA training alongside Bellator veteran Khai Wu. ‘Zuck’ escalated his interest in the sport when he rented out the APEX Arena for...
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early
Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281. The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call. Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Israel Adesanya under arrest for being in possession of brass knuckles at JFK Airport
Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being caught in possession of brass knuckles at JFK airport in New York City. The arrest was made at around 1:57 pm by Port Authority Police Department after the former champion was pulled up while going through security according to TMZ. In...
Marc Goddard releases statement after UFC 281 main event stoppage: “Protection is paramount”
Marc Goddard has opened up on his decision to stop the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. In the fifth round, Pereira had Adesanya badly hurt against the cage, and after a few more punches landed, Goddard stopped the fight. Right away, many fans suggested the stoppage was early as Adesanya never went out. ‘Stylebender’ has also come out and said he thought the referee jumped in a bit early.
Chris Gutierrez says he felt immediate concern after landing nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: “As soon as I saw him stiffen and fall”
Chris Gutierrez is saying he felt immediate concern after landing a nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. It was just last Saturday, November 12th that saw Chris Gutiierrez (19-3 MMA) vs Frankie Edgar (23-11 MMA) in a bantamweight bout. The outcome was a victory for Gutierrez at 2:01 of Round 1. ‘El Guapo’ landed a devastating KO knee on the former UFC lightweight champion Edgar.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Darren Till responds after Chael Sonnen suggests he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282: “He’s scared of me Chael, because I threatened to pull his number up like I did Ariel’s”
Darren Till is responding after Chael Sonnen suggested that he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. On the ticket will be Darren Till (18-4 MMA) vs Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot
What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
Gilbert Burns willing to face “anyone” after Jorge Masvidal turns down UFC 283 showdown: “I don’t care”
UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns just wants a fight at this point. ‘Durinho’ has been out of action since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in April. Although he lost by unanimous decision, Burns’ stock went up in defeat. The Brazilian is the only fighter to challenge ‘Borz’ to any reasonable degree in the UFC so far.
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
MMAmania.com
Brendan Schaub declares Alex Pereira couldn’t beat ‘a single guy in Top 5’
With his massive win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, Alex Pereira rocketed up the Middleweight rankings into the top slot as 185-pound champion. He also made his debut in UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. For slaying “The Last Stylebender,” Pereira appeared in the No. 8 slot, sandwiched between Charles Oliveira and Aljamain Sterling.
