Brunswick student killed trying to sell PlayStation

WARREN , Ohio (WJW) — **Editor’s note: This story has been updated to say the teen was 16.

Warren police say they are still investigating a shooting that turned deadly Friday.

Warren Police Captain Robert Massucci confirmed in a press conference Monday that the victim was 16-year-old Mye’Zavier Cannady , a Brunswick High School student.

According to police, Cannady and two adults were in Warren trying to sell a PlayStation. They handed the controller to the suspect, who then showed them a gun.

The two adults and Cannady drove off while the suspect fired repeated gunshots, which struck Cannady while he was inside the car.

“The victim, who was an occupant in the car and another occupant pulled up to an officer and explained they had a gunshot victim in the car and then followed them to TMH,” Captain Massucci said.

Cannady later died from his injuries.

“It’s just an absolutely horrific tragedy,” Warren Assistant City Prosecutor Traci Timko said.

Over the weekend, Brunswick schools held a vigil to honor Cannady’s life. They told Fox 8 that this is a tragic loss, which will have a lasting impact on their students, families and staff.

A statement from the Dairy Queen where he worked on Pearl Road in Brunswick says, “Our Zay was everything you would want in a friend, son and employee… and that is what he was to our entire staff. When off the clock, he would always bring his sister in for ice cream or spend time with the General Manager’s kids, who he adopted as his own siblings. He was a natural leader, role model and teacher. His smile lit up the room and he could put everyone around him in a great mood in minutes. Zay always volunteered for community events and loved interacting with the local kids. We will be accepting donations for his family until 11/20 and ask that you respect his family at this time, as they are taking this tragedy hour by hour. At this moment, we all would like justice and peace for him and his family, and we are going to help with that in any way possible.”

Warren police did not identify a suspect in this case.

Based on dispatch call notes, it appears the person responsible was a juvenile male who might have left the scene on his bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (330)841-2512.

